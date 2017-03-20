Event organized in Ploiesti by the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Confeuropa Imprese: Spring – The Women’s Season

In March, the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry, together with its collaborators, keeps the tradition according to which the calendar of the events includes the ones dedicated to the female universe. Thus, on March 16, there was held the event called “Spring – The Women’s Season”, organized together with Confeuropa Imprese.

The Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with the Body of Expert and Licensed Accountants of Romania – Prahova Branch, Ploiesti Shopping City and Confeuropa Imprese, organized on March 16, 2017, an event designed to extend those organized in March, on the occasion of the Martisor and “Women’s Day”. It is a new edition of the series of events “For You, Ladies”, called “Spring – The Women’s Season”.

Being at the fifth consecutive edition, this year, the organizers of this event were joined by one of the traditional collaborators of the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Confeuropa Imprese. There is an old collaboration between the two institutions, given that a collaboration protocol has been signed in 2011 between Aurelian Gogulescu, the President of the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Calogero Campissi – President of Confeuropa Imprese, and Luca Serena, President of Confindustria Romania. Among others, the documents refers to creating new collaboration relationships and identifying business partners in order to establish commercial and economic cooperation, as well as identifying co-organizers of various events.

As for the event specially organized for women, it gathered important women who represent entrepreneurship – at national and Prahova level, women who are managers, parliamentarians, as well as successful business women, or women who are leading public, educational, health, cultural institutions or other kind of institutions in Ploiesti. The guests could receive information of a large interest for women, related to fashion, beauty, health, fitness. Some guests also shared their own experience to the other women who were present at the event, telling their successful story and how they managed to turn their hobbies in profitable business. Not at last, some issues on the woman’s role and importance in the today’s world have been highlighted.

Thus, in one of the presentations called “Women versus Men”, it was mentioned that, although there are more women living in the entire world than men – approx. 1,010 women for every 1,000 men -, there is a lower percentage of women who are employed on a full-time basis, but there are more women working on a part-time basis. It was also mentioned that, at the EU level, approx. one third of the managers are women, the highest percentage of women in leading positions being recorded in Latvia, which is the only EU Member State where women are a majority in this position, namely 53%. This country is followed by Bulgaria and Poland – both of them with 44%, Ireland – 43%, Estonia – 42%, Lithuania, Hungary and Romania – each of them with 41%, France and Sweden with 40%, representing the percentage of women in leading positions. At the opposite end of the scale, women represent less than a quarter of the managers in Germany, Italy and Cyprus – each of them with 22%, followed by Belgium and Austria – with 23%, Luxembourg having a percentage of 24% for women who are managers. “The first three European countries which rely on women’s businesses are Sweden, Belgium and UK. Romania is on the 12th place in this ranking. There is also a hierarchy of the European countries where there are most of the business women. The leaders of this ranking are Spain, Poland, Portugal and Hungary. Women are also included in this top, on the 11th place. If we should highlight several obstacles preventing women from launching themselves in business, these are: the lack of money, the excessive regulations, the fear of failure, the social and cultural restrictions, the lack of supporting organizations, the lack of training and organization”, as it was mentioned in the presentation “Women versus Men”.

Regarding the pay gap between women and men inside EU, it was 16.3% in 2015. In all the Member States, the lowest pay gaps between men and women were recorded in Luxembourg and Italy – both of them with 5.5%, while the highest difference was in Estonia – 26.9%, followed by the Czech Republic – 22.5%, Germany – 22%, Austria – 21.7%, and the UK – 20.8%. With regard to Italy, it was also mentioned that it is one of the countries where there have been recorded the lowest rates of divorce per 1,000 inhabitants, namely 0.9, while the highest rate was recorded in Denmark – 3.4 divorces per 1,000 inhabitants.