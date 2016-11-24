Ever growing numbers of Romanians killed by lung cancer. Deaths up by 17.5 pc in 2015 compared to 2012

The Federation of Cancer Patients Associations, alongside the Society for Family Medicine and the Romanian Pneumology Society, is launching a Working Group that seeks to lower lung cancer mortality. The number of deaths caused by lung cancer grew by 17.5 percent in 2015 compared to 2012 (National Statistics Institute).

The Federation of Cancer Patients Associations (FABC) has the permanent mission to promote the rights of cancer patients, thus supporting their access to therapies capable of giving them a real chance in the fight against cancer. According to available data, of all types of cancer, lung cancer outlines one of the worst situations: inefficient prevention, late diagnosis, lack of access to efficient treatment.

The partnership with the Society for Family Medicine and the Romanian Pneumology Society now permits the development of a solid strategy and implementation plan, based on the collaboration of all entities involved in informing, diagnosing and treating lung cancer patients.

Thus, the newly created group is drafting a document that would come to the Health Ministry’s support in implementing a complex early diagnosis, treatment and efficient monitoring programme based on:

A lung cancer prevention strategy on the short, medium and long term, on the basis of impact studies and cost-benefit analyses based on a multidisciplinary approach and relevant statistics;

The devising of a strategy implementation plan based on clear and coherent adaptation of the legislative framework;

Empowering first the decision-makers, on whom the strategy’s continuity and consistency depend, but also the community, the population and medical personnel on whom the strategy’s immediate and impactful results depend;

Ensuring and properly allocating human, material, time and financial resources and devising instruments, methodologies and specific indicators;

The rigorous and permanent oversight of resource use, namely the periodical assessment of the strategy’s impact on the population’s state of health.

Nearly 5 million Romanian adults are smoking tobacco (report)

Tobacco consumption is high in Romania, with nearly 5 million Romanian adults smoking tobacco, which justifies the recommendation of increasing the excise duties on cigarettes from 60 percent to 65 percent, according to a report on economic aspects of the use, production and taxation of tobacco products in Romania.

“An increase in excise duties on tobacco to 65 percent of the retail prices would lead to 400,000 smoking adults quitting smoking, while boosting revenues by 1.35 billion lei,” according to the report conducted by specialists of the Targu Mures University of Medicine and Pharmacy in partnership with the US Wake Forest School of Medicine and released on Tuesday at a debate.

Also recommended are increasing tobacco taxes, earmarking some of the additional receipts for smoking prevention and cessation programmes and cancelling duty-free sales of tobacco products in order to keep tax evasion in check.

Professor Zoltan Abram, coordinator of a project on the development of smoking research in Romania, said a rise in the excise duties from 60 to 65 percent would lead to hundreds of thousands of persons quitting smoking while boosting receipts.

The report says nearly five million Romanian adults are smoking tobacco products, with most of them consuming manufactured cigarettes on a daily basis. Men are twice more prone to smoking than women, with smoking prevalence among Romanian men standing at 37.4 percent, as against 16.7 percent among women. The report also reveals that a significant number of Romanian young people are starting smoking one way or another at ages between 13 and 15 years: 12.2 percent of boys and 10.1 percent of girls.

Although cigarette consumption has been on a constant decline over the past years, consumption of cigars and other forms of tobacco has increased.

The report also reveals that in 2010, as many as 42,800 Romania died prematurely from smoking-related illnesses, with the costs of caring for such illnesses having exceeded 1.2 billion lei in 2012, about 5.4 percent of the total public healthcare spending that year.

The report on economic aspects of the use, production and taxation of tobacco products in Romania was conducted under an academic partnership between the Targu Mures University of Medicine and Pharmacy and the US Wake Forest School of Medicine, as part of a project on the development of smoking research in Romania.