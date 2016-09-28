Evomag doubles the warehouse capacity and opens a new showroom

The relocation activity of Evomag implies an investment of 100,000 euros

About 35% of all the Evomag orders are with pick up from the showroom

Evomag is targeting an increase of approximately 20% of the turnover in 2016

Evomag inaugurates a new headquarter and a showroom and doubles the warehouse capacity. The measure follows the company’s sales growth and at the same time, is part of a preparation strategy of Evomag for Black Friday and for the busiest season of the year. The relocation involved a total investment of 100,000 euros.

“The Evomag sales growth has imposed this measure. We needed to move to a new level, allowing us to work with larger stocks, to be more flexible, to have a better turnover and to deliver faster the products to customers” , says Mihai Patrascu, CEO evoMAG.ro.

“Besides a space that allows us to be faster and more organized, we provide more parking places for the customers and we have a special park, with several ramps, that streamlines the reception and the delivery. Currently, about 35% of all the Evomag orders are with lifting from the showroom. We expect this share to increase by 15% “.

The new showroom, located in Splaiul Unirii, nr. 257-259, allows the exposure of several products, and its location on a high-traffic artery will attract more customers.

The Evomag move is designed to support a turnover of 20 million euros in 2016, up about 20%, exceeding the annual rate of market local development of the e-commerce.

Evomag is one of the leading companies in the e-commerce industry in Romania. The online store sells more than 170,000 products in the fields of IT&C, electronics, auto, personal care, sports & fitness, and products for newborns. Evomag has generated last year a turnover of 18.5 million, and the online store is visited daily by over 60,000 people.