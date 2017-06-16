Executive chairman of UDMR: Kelemen Hunor and Dragnea are in communication

Executive chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Porcsalmi Balint stated on Friday for AGERPRES, that for the time being, there haven’t been any negotiations between the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and UDMR regarding the endorsement of the censure motion against Grindeanu’s Government, but that there is “a communication flow” between Kelemen Hunor and Liviu Dragnea.

“I don’t know if they have met (Kelemen Hunor and Liviu Dragnea – ed.n.), they have probably talked, but I don’t know if they have met. That is, there is a communication flow, it is only natural, but tomorrow we will draw an analysis in our higher forum,” said Porcsalmi Balint.

He added that UDMR will evaluate the issue and will decide on Saturday if they will back the censure motion.

“What I can tell you is that tomorrow, at 14:00 hrs, Mr. Kelemen (photo) will make statements after the Permanent Bureau’s meeting, where an analysis of the current political situation will be conducted and the possibility of a censure motion evaluated. So far, I haven’t seen anything from the censure motion. (…) There is no standpoint as of yet (of UDMR – ed.n.), there haven’t been any negotiations. Tomorrow we will discuss in the leadership forum of UDMR, in Cluj,” further said the UDMR executive chairman.