Explosion touches off cinema hall in Focsani

A fireless explosion was reported on Thursday noon at a cinema hall at Promenada Mall in Focsani, Vrancea County.

An unknown man was injured and got first aid, after which he was rushed to the hospital in a conscious state.

Spokesman for the Vrancea Emergency Inspectorate Cristina Duta told Agerpres that three firefighting and SMURD mobile emergency resuscitation and extrication crews came to the scene and the area was evacuated.

Eye-witnesses say the explosion happened as a man carrying a backpack entered the cinema hall and part of the hall’s roof collapsed. Sources with the investigating team say no controlled explosive device was involved.

A bomb squad of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) on Thursday at noon was deployed to a Focsani shopping mall after an explosion touched off a cinema hall in the building. According to SRI there is not additional information about the explosion at the Focsani Promenada Mall cinema hall.