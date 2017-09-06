EXPO 2017 justify organizers’ expectations completely.Post-exhibition use of its facilities to give another powerful impetus to Kazakhstan’s economy

EXPO in Kazakhstan has started on the 10th of June and will last by September 10 having as topic the effective use of the future’s energy.

The researchers unanimously declare that the society must proceed to the search of alternative energy from underwater ocean currents, wave movement, cosmic dust, etc. And all this with the help of modern technologies, which allow the generation from one solar power station (with an area of 10 to 10 meters), in 1 minute, of the same amount of electricity given by one modern nuclear power station.

For such an event, Kazakhstan built a small town provided with special glass pavilions and a futuristic sphere-pavilion. Its height corresponds to a 20-store building made of glass and metal and has eight rising spiral levels.

Here 115 countries have presented their national expositions, accompanied by various laser, technical and computerized shows. The rich participants – Germany, Great Britain, China, France – rented three “spaces” at once.

The Koreans presented an aircraft operated based on solar panels. In their opinion, the smart technologies will soon be available to everyone. In their turn, the Chinese presented real flying trains. In the Celestial Empire pavilion, you can see the sun installation, as a symbol of eternal energy. The Japanese exposed to the world the smart energy systems to be used at the household level. With their help, the energy will be generated even by refrigerators and irons. The pavilions of these Asian countries are on the list of the most visited ones within the exhibition.

The Italians showed how the energy of water ebbs and floods can be used. Germany presented a house with a facade of living algae. One can learn how the Smart House technology helps to save energy and to also become a source of energy with the help of an interactive key. Also they brought a real sports car running on an electric motor.

The Slovaks also brought an interesting invention. They came up with eco-capsules, where a person can live in any corner of the world. They can be transported as ordinary tents.

The core of the Romanian pavilion in Astana is the ELI project, under which the world’s strongest laser will be built in Magurele, near Bucharest. The project perfectly suits the theme of this year’s World Expo, namely “Future Energy.” With 5 tablets connected to a scale model of the laser, the organisers of the Romanian pavilion reconstruct or simulate the process of obtaining a light beam. Lots of visitors are fascinated with the technology displayed, and ask for details about how it would work once the project IS completed.

The director of the Nuclear Physics and Engineering Institute, Nicolae Zamfir, explained:

“ELI is not a project designed for Romania alone, but rather an international project. This is how it was created and this is how it will be. We hope researchers from the whole world will take part. Because this is the only way the outcomes can match the investment and the financial effort that Romania has made.”

Almost every day at the exhibition is a national day of one country or another where the delegates try not only to organize tours for the guests, but also to ensure real shows.

The largest pavilion (in terms of area) belongs to Kazakhstan. The host-country in the sphere of “Nur-Alem” presented practically all types of alternative energy sources. The organizers tried to mix science with entertainment; that’s why, new knowledge is given in a very accessible form.

Officially, at present Kazakhstan has more than 50 projects (at different stages of implementation) on renewable energy sources with a capacity of almost 2,000 megawatts. That makes the Republic an unconditional leader, at least in the Central Asia.

Gerasimos Thomas, the Deputy General Director of the EU’s Energy Directorate, stated on the corridors of a forum during the EXPO-2017 in Astana: “We try to deviate from the exclusive supply of oil and uranium from Kazakhstan (the delivery of uranium to the European Union countries from Kazakhstan takes about 21% of the total volume). We plan to develop the renewable energy sources. Of course, there are already a lot of implemented, as well as ongoing projects. Over the past five years, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank provided funding in the amount of 500 million euros for the development of projects in the field of clean energy and renewable energy. For today, the EU focuses on building energy-efficient buildings”.

As a rule, the participants in the EXPO try to show their best achievements. Thus, at the “World Exhibition” in Paris in 1878, Thomas Edison demonstrated the megaphone and the phonograph of his own invention, Alexander Bell – an improved model of the phone, and the Russian engineer Yablochkov – an “electric candle” looking like a samovar.

A public opinion survey among the population showed that the interest in EXPO-2017 is quite high. 32% of the respondents either have already visited the World Exhibition, or are going to do it. And the acquaintances, friends and relatives of the overwhelming majority (66%) have already visited the exhibition.

On August 25 Kazakhstan’s major event, EXPO 2017 welcomed its three-millionth visitor, a 38-year-old resident of Moscow, Yuri Shurygin.

Chairperson of the Astana EXPO 2017 National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov decided to personally congratulate him and present special gifts.

Yessimov has also said that the number of people attending the expo is increasing every day. According to him, 15 percent of visitors are foreigners, most of them are from Russia.

“One of the main aims of the exhibition was to increase the tourist flow into the country. We reached the projected mark. EXPO 2017 justified our expectations completely. The exhibition increased not only the number of jobs, but also increased incomes. Everyone felt the multiplication effect for small and medium-sized businesses. The hotels occupancy has doubled. The same dynamics can be observed with restaurants and public catering points of the city,” said Yessimov.

On Aug. 24, Kazakhstan’s national pavilion, Nur Alem, registered its one-millionth visitor.

Earlier it was expected that during three months the exhibition will be visited by two million people. That goal was reached on Aug. 4. The lucky visitor was a 34-year-old businessman from Uralsk Gaisa Zhumaliyev.

Interest in the exhibition and overall in Kazakhstan has also increased with the foreign partners.

EXPO-2017, which is visited every day by about thirty thousand people, facilitates conclusion of contracts, the raise of investments and simply acquaints the visitors with the hospitality, culture, traditions and way of life of the Kazakh people. Of course, such large-scale activities also have disadvantages which have been removed in time. However, the EXPO Kazakhstan has more positive moments.

The appearance of the country’s capital, Astana has significantly changed. New infrastructure facilities have been built, old ones have been modernized. An international airport terminal and a new railway station, which meet all the international requirements, have been commissioned. The erection of residential complexes is still ongoing. It’s no secret that EXPO has become in Astana the largest construction project started during the years of crisis.

Thanks to EXPO and the amount of investments that were involved in the project, it was possible to improve and modernize the transport infrastructure of the city and other important social issues. And, finally, the issue of the use of the buildings and structures erected specifically for this exhibition has been solved as President Nursultan Nazarbayev has approved the plan of post-exhibition use of its facilities. After Sept. 10, maintenance works will take place, after which the main facilities will start working again as three legacy projects are to take shape – the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), the Future Energy international center for the transfer of green technologies and investment projects and the international IT start-up hub. The “Astana” International Financial Center and the Technical Park of Nazarbayev University will operate on the current exhibition’s pavilions, which will give another powerful impetus to the economy of the country. The park will serve as a new catalyst for the performance of the breakthrough projects in the scientific and practical life of the country.

(Compiled from various sources)