Export Business Centers will be set up in Ploiesti and Bacau

The municipalities of the Prahova and Bacau counties will be the main beneficiaries of the Swiss-Romanian Cooperation Program. The confirmation came from the Ministry for the Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, one of the state secretaries, who came to Prahova at the beginning of this week, announcing that an Export Business Center will be set up in Ploiesti and Bacau.

Sterica Fudulea, State Secretary at the Ministry of Business, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, who was in Prahova on Monday, June 19, 2017, announced at a meeting with representatives of the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry, of the local administration and those of the small and medium-sized enterprises in the county, that the municipalities Ploiesti and Bacau will be the main beneficiaries of the Swiss-Romanian Cooperation Program. Specifically, an Export Business Center will be set up in each of the municipalities of the Prahova and Bacau counties. “The municipalities of Ploiesti and Bacau have been selected in the Swiss-Romanian Cooperation Program.

The overall objective of this project is to support private sector companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises in the ecological agriculture and furniture sectors, especially in the North-East and South-Muntenia development regions, to penetrate foreign markets, in particular in countries outside the European Union. This project also aims at setting up two business centers for export in the two mentioned cities. It will be a new support tool for exporters, referring also to the selection and coordination of local consultants from promotion in the United Arab Emirates, non-EU countries, especially the Russian Federation and Switzerland” the State Secretary said. It was mentioned that the project aims at selecting small and medium enterprises from Prahova and Bacau counties, whose representatives will participate in a series of trainings, seminars, workshops and personalized consulting sessions, the result of which will be the increase of their capacity to export and to be competitive on foreign markets.

In Ploiesti, for instance, the Export Business Center – which will be opened in one month, will be arranged at the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The main role of the Export Business Center will be to teach the representatives of the small and medium-sized enterprises in the county, in the fields of ecological agriculture and furniture, who will participate in the training courses, to export. It is worth mentioning that the financial contribution for Romania has been approved by the Swiss Parliament as part of the Swiss Confederation’s participation in reducing the economic and social disparities within the European Union and between the different development regions of the beneficiary states.

As the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Business, Commerce and Entrepreneurship said, the Swiss party was the one who selected the two municipalities to set up export business centers. The budget of the project is higher than RON 9 million, the Swiss contribution being 85%, the rest being the contribution of the Romanian state, the duration of the implementation being 27 months, namely from June 7, 2017 to June 7, 2019.

The project mainly aims at training 40 representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises in the field of ecological agriculture and furniture in Ploiesti and Bacau. Following these training courses, 30 of them, who will be considered “the most promising”, will be supported to participate in various international events. These are fairs, exhibitions and economic missions in countries outside the European Union, especially in Switzerland and the Russian Federation, as well as in the United Arab Emirates. Also, leaflets will also be made for these companies, so that their products can be promoted as good as possible on the markets of the above mentioned countries.

The project also aims at creating a website for the export business centers in Ploiesti and Bacau, in Romanian and English, as well as designing the website of the Foreign Trade Portal, in English. Last but not least, a database of exporters will be created, containing links to the Foreign Trade Portal’s websites and to the export business centers in the two municipalities.