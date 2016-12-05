Extraordinary Christmas concert organized by Bucharest City Hall

An extraordinary Christmas concert organized by the Bucharest City Hall will take place on Monday evening at the Romanian Athenaeum, with Mayor of Bucharest Gabriela Firea also attending the event.

According to a release of the Bucharest City Hall (PMB) the concert will be performed by the Romanian Youth Orchestra, under the wand of Conductor Tiberiu Soare, featuring singers such as soprano Anita Hartig, tenor Teodor Ilincai and cellist Valentin Radutiu.

The programme of the event includes famous operas as follows: J. Strauss II – “The Bat” operetta; G. Verdi – “Parigi, o cara” duet form the “La Traviata” opera; G. Bizet – Prelude and Aragonaise of “Carmen” opera; N. Paganini – variation on a Rossini theme for violoncello and orchestra; G. Verdi – aria “Celeste Aida” from the “Aida” opera; G. Bizet – “Farandole” the 2nd suite of the “L’Arlesienne” opera; C. Gounod – “Jewelery Aria” from the “Faust” opera; D. Shostakovich – the waltz no. 2 from the 2nd jazz suite; G. Puccini – the “Nessum dorma” aria from the “Turandot” opera; L. Anderson – “Sleigh Ride”; J. Strauss – Sport Polka; G. Puccini – “O soave fanciulla” duet from the “La Boheme” opera.