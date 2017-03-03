Extraordinary concert performed by Maestro Gheorghe Zamfir on the occasion of the Martisor

On the 1st of March, the Palace Hall (Sala Palatului) in Bucharest resounded in the applauses of more than 4,000 spectators who have empathized with the unique emotions sent by Maestro Gheorghe Zamfir through the divine sounds of his pan flute. The extraordinary concert “ZAMFIR+100” was sold out. 100 perfect musicians performed along with Maestro Gheorghe Zamfir. For more than two hours, the spectators were delighted by the sweet and profound pan flute sound, as well as by the impeccable performances of the Representative Orchestra of the Ministry of National Defence, under the baton of the Choir Maestro Daniel Jinga, of the renowned organ player Christian Micsunescu and of the mezzo-soprano Maria Jinga. The repertoire was formed by famous opera arias, compositions inspired from the Romanian folklore, doinas and famous international songs. The audience reacted very strong when hearing “Ciocarlia”, “Doina de jale”, dedicated by the maestro to his mother, as well “Ave Maria” or “El condor pasa”, which indicates that it was fully delighted by the ambiance created by the renowned artist and his guests.

An original moment of the evening was the presentation of the Zestrea collection, during a song and with a presentation video on the background, a collection created with style by the designer Liliana Turoiu. Clothing artwork and the video presented have been specially designed for the concert “ZAMFIR+100”.

“Meeting such a complex personality as Maestro Gheorghe Zamfir is a professional honor and a personal joy for me. I’ve created Zestrea collection and album by listening Gheorghe Zamfir’s music, I have exposed this project on the Maestro’s music in museums in many countries, and I had the opportunity to discover, a short time ago, the artist’s universe and home, in which I entered with a great emotion. I believe Gheorghe Zamfir’s music is currently the most beautiful in the world, and I was very happy to see the special joy and pleasure of wearing these Zestrea shirts that I dedicated to him, in concerts” confessed University Lecturer Dr. Liliana Turoiu in a press release.

At the end of the show, finding that there are spectators in the room who specially came for this performance from various countries in the world, such as USA, South Korea, Israel, Poland or Italy, the maestro invited them on the stage to meet them and to shake their hand as a sign of gratitude, in the applauses of the audience.

I confess that, for me, this evening was a unique, impressive, and full of emotion experience. I was charmed by the combination of the pan flute of the artist Gheorghe Zamfir and Christian Micsunescu’s organ, by the warm voice of Maria Jinga and of the choir Cantoris, by the impeccable performance of the Representative MAPN Orchestra. The evening was beautifully completed by the gesture of the Carrefour representatives to offer flowers to the ladies who came at the show, on the occasion of the Martisor.

The event has been organized by Asociatia Culturala Spectaculis.