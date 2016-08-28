Extraordinary Gov’t meeting on Monday to present support measures for Romanians affected by Italy earthquake

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos convened an extraordinary Government meeting on Monday, including on the agenda an assessment of the support measures for the Romanians injured and affected by the earthquake in Italy, as well as for their families.

According to a Government release, in the meeting on Monday, at the PM’s request, the Labour and Foreign Ministries will present the support measures which the Ciolos Cabinet will be able to grant to various categories of Romanian citizens, victims of this earthquake, and to their families.

The Prime Minister is in constant touch with the Foreign Affairs Ministry and Romania’s diplomatic mission in Rome, which periodically inform him on the situation in Italy, the release points out.

At the same time, at the PM’s request, Minister Delegate for the Relation with Romanians Abroad Maria Ligor went on Sunday to the centre of Italy, to evaluate the situation on site, and will brief the Government in this respect.

“We keep receiving sad news from Italy, both regarding our co-nationals and Italian citizens. After the terrible earthquake, I found with deep sorrow that 11 Romanians died and several are injured or missing. I am standing by the families of those who lost someone dear and I am sending them my full solidarity and compassion. I am also thinking about those injured and those who have to suffer in the aftermath of the powerful earthquake. I wish them good health and strength to overcome this trial. I assure them that the Government will be standing by them to help them get over this tragedy,” reads the PM’s message.

Moreover, the Government brings to mind that the bodies of five Romanian citizens who died in the earthquake will be repatriated on Monday. The transport costs have been fully covered by the Foreign Affairs Ministry from the Special Emergency Fund at the ministry’s disposal.

At the same time, the Government has in view the set-up of some psychologic support teams for the victims’ families.