Extreme winds, heavy snowfall fell trees, cause power and rail outages

Around 23 trees were felled by the wind in Bucharest, namely 5 in Tineretului Park, 15 in Herastrau Park, 1 in Operei Park and 2 near the National Arena, the Bucharest City Hall said on Sunday.

According to a release of the Bucharest City Hall, intervention crews are in the field at this moment removing trees felled in parks administered by the Mayoralty.

City workers together with workers from the Bucharest sectors are involved in clearing trees that are obstructing roads, as well as debris blown by the wind, and clearing gutters and drains in order to avoid the possibility of flooding.

The mayoralty also informs it has conducted repairs in central Bucharest on traffic lights affected by the extreme wind conditions.

According to reports from the Bucharest-Ilfov Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, until 10.30, 37 interventions occurred to clear trees that have fallen on cars and roads, as well as to clear banners and other debris, and to remove broken or damaged utility poles.

Bucharest City General Mayor Gabriela Firea requested city sanitation operators, the parks and roads administrations of all six Bucharest City sectors, as well as the specialty directorates of the City hall intensify their operations so that the damage done by weather conditions be remedied as soon as possible.

The decision was taken given the extreme weather conditions recorded last night and today in Bucharest, but also because of further forecasted intensification of wind.

In order to avoid the risk of accidents, the Bucharest City Hall, together with the Bucharest-Ilfov Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, recommends citizens stay away from improvised constructions, tents, scaffolding, construction sites or near buildings that show obvious signs of disrepair, and to not touch wires that have fallen to the ground.

In Alba County, several thousand houses were left with no electricity following damage to high and medium electricity lines.

Bogdan Medrea, director of the Alba Branch of Electrica Distribution Southern Transylvania, the electrical power distributor in the area, mentioned that a number of 7,093 homes are without power.

In Suceava County, nearly 9,000 homes are without power due to heavy winds and snowfall, on Sunday, of which several hundred in the county seat, the city of Suceava, according to statements made by prefect Constantin Harasim for Agerpres.

In Salaj County, nearly 20 trees were felled by the heavy snowfall and firemen intervened to clear a tree that had shut down rail traffic between Zalau City and the commune of Mirsid.

In Mures County, nearly 2.000 people were experiencing power outages following the blizzard conditions, three cars were damaged by falling trees and road conditions are poor due to the blizzard.

The National Weather Administration issued a Code Yellow warning for extreme winds for the mountain regions and the northeastern part of the country, in effect from Sunday, 20:00 hours to Monday, 11:00 hours.

The Code Yellow warning is in force in 20 counties: Botosani, Iasi, Vaslui, Suceava, Neamt, Bacau, Vrancea, Maramures, Bistrita-Nasaud, Mures, Harghita, Covasna, Buzau, Brasov, Prahova, Dambovita, Arges, Valcea, Hunedoara and Gorj.

The National Weather Administration also issued a Code Orange for blizzards and heavy snowfall for 14 counties, in effect between 11:00 and 18:00 hours.

The Code Orange is in force for the following areas: the mountain regions of the counties of Vrancea, Buzau, Covasna, Brasov, Prahova, Dambovita, Arges, Valcea, Sibiu, Gorj and Hunedoara, as well as the entirety of Suceava, Neamt, and Botosani counties where significant snowfall will occur and in certain areas will turn into blizzards.