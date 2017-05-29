EY launches www.25deIntrebari.ro in a quest for the questions that will change Romania’s future

On its 25 years anniversary, EY Romania has launched the „25 questions for the future of Romania” project and its ideas’ platform – www.25deIntrebari.ro. Here, the general public and opinion leaders are invited to get involved by submitting a question that can trigger a change in the country’s future. The most relevant 25 questions, listed on the website from May 23 to June 18, will find their answer in an EY Romania report, which will be launched in October 2017.

EY’s 25 years anniversary campaign “25 Questions for the Future of Romania” is based on the concept that progress is a result of well-asked questions which generate ideas and impactful responses, thus contributing to the transformation of society.

EY experts from Romania and all over the world will provide the public and business environment with answers to the 25 selected questions, offering economic recommendations that could contribute to the country’s future.

„The 25th anniversary of EY in Romania continues the mission we have been following in this quarter century – that of supporting the business environment, of helping it develop and become more competitive. We now mark these 25 years through a brainstorming concerning the country’s future. At the end of this endeavour, we will launch a new EY Romania report, one that will respond with data, solutions and recommendations to the questions coming from business leaders and the general public. This is EY’s way of saying thank you to the Romanian society and continuing to make a contribution towards its transformation” stated Bogdan Ion, Country Managing Partner EY Romania.

Key opinion leaders and executives from top Romanian companies have already raised their questions and a selection has been included below:

Bogdan Ion, Country Managing Partner EY Romania – “How can we avoid the trap of medium incomes?”

Steven van Groningen, President of Raiffeisen Bank – “How can we finance Romania’s education, infrastructure and other industries in a sustainable way, allowing us to reach our desired wealth level?”

Catalin Stancu, General Director Electrica – „What should we finance in the future and what are the top 3 industries we should invest in?”

Mihai Marcu, MedLife President – „How can we focus on setting up a 5-tax system and what would these be in order to make the country more competitive at a European level?

Catalin Pauna, Senior Economist at The World Bank – „Why is youth unemployment so high, when Romania’s conditions of economic convergence are in line with Europe?”

Daniel Dines, CEO UiPath – „There are many who see a bleak future, where people are replaced by robots. Shouldn’t the question be: Is this an opportunity for Romania? And why does this happen? Technology and automation can be an opportunity for this country.”

The next generation of leaders was also represented with young entrepreneurs such as: Ionut Budisteanu – Engineer and inventor, Mihai Toader Pasti – Project Manager EFdeN, Alex Gavril – Managing Partner Promocrat, Elena Calistru – President of Funky Citizens and Octavian Pascu – Financial Services Senior Consultant at EY Romania.

Among the questions already submitted on www.25deIntrebari.ro we find: Can we integrate tehnology into our work? How can we prepare the young generation for the future we build today? What could I do to bring Romanians back to their country?