F16 fighters to be stars of National Day military parade

The F16 multirole aircraft will be the main novelty fielded by the Romanian Army in the military parade on December 1, that will take place this year at the Triumphal Arch in northern Bucharest after a two-year pause during which the parades took place in front of the Palace of the Parliament.

According to the National Defence Ministry, another novelty at the parade beside the F16 Fighting Falcons will be the new combat gear of the Romanian Army that will enter use in 2017.

Furthermore, also a premiere in the December 1 parade will be the MEDEVAC vehicles of the Land Forces, built on the MLI-84 platform [IFV-84].

The parade this year will also offer the ability to the Special Operations Forces (SOF) to present their new Enduro MT 230 motorcycles that have recently entered use. These motorcycles are used for specific missions that imply a great degree of mobility.

Also new in the use of the SOF are the Rangers Polaris 6×6 vehicles that are used for search, rescue, evacuation and scouting on rough terrain. The vehicles will also be paraded on December 1 in the military parade at the Triumphal Arch.

German, UK, Italian and Slovakian servicemen to march for first time in National Day parade

Military detachments from Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and Slovakia will participate, as a first, in the National Day parade, together with servicemen of some states that have marched on December 1 in past years.

Also passing underneath the Triumphal Arch will be servicemen from Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Spain and the USA.

The National Defence Ministry (MApN) mentions that the German servicemen to participate in the parade are part of the Wachbattaillon (Guards Batallion) of the Bundeswehr that ensure the protocol guard during state visits and other official events. Joining them are the counterparts from the Polish Army, namely servicemen from the Representative Battalion of the Armed Forces of Poland, responsible for organizing military ceremonies.

The servicemen from the Honour Guard of the Republic of Moldova have previously participated in the military parades on the occasion of the Romanian National Day, however, they will be at their first time marching under the Triumphal Arch in Bucharest.

Italy will send four servicemen of the Lancieri di Montebello. Furthermore, also as a first of the national military parade, representatives of the Slovakian Army will march together with Romanian servicemen. The Slovakian troops belong to the Honour Guards, unit that is responsible for protocol ceremonies at the level of the Government and Parliament of the Slovak Republic.

Bucharesters will also be able to see for the first time marching in Bucharest servicemen from the Spanish Armed Forces. Their standard will be borne by Lieutenant-Colonel Juan Antonio Pina Sanchez, officer responsible with strategic liaison in the Multinational Division headquartered in Bucharest, by Lieutenant-Colonel Jose Luis Mate Sanchez, deputy of the commander of the NATO Force Integration unit headquartered in Bucharest, as well as by Lieutenant-Colonel Sixto Martinez Moneo, attache with internal affairs for Romania, Hungary, Slovenia and Moldova.

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland will be represented in the parade by the Royal Irish Guards Pipes and Drums.

The parade of representatives of foreign armed forces will be concluded by a detachment from the United States of America composed of marines and servicemen of the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines and the Combat Logistics Battalion 2, based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

The American servicemen are deployed at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base as part of the Black Sea Rotational Force.