Fact-finding government delegation discusses with Romanian workers in Italy’s Ragusa province

On the second day of a visit to Italy of a government delegation headed by Minister for Romanians Abroad Andreea Pastirnac (photo), the Romanian and Italian authorities agreed on a concrete plan of measures including the immediate establishment of a support and assistance center for people at risk of being trafficked and for trafficking victims, but also on the rendering operational of several mobile units tasked with providing on-site assistance and counseling.

“On the second day of the trip, the delegation met with Ragusa Prefect, Mrs. Maria Cornela Librizzi, and with representatives of the local authorities of Ragusa, of the Ministry of Interior, the Financial Guard, the military police Carabinieri, public health authorities, union leaders and heads of the Romanian and Italian associative milieu that takes action in support of the Romanians at difficulty. They also met Ragusa city mayor, Mr. Federico Piccitto, and members of the local council,” reads a release of the Ministry for Romanians Abroad to Agerpres.

The government delegation also went to the farms and greenhouses in the area for on-site talks with Romanian workers. According to the cited source, the local authorities raised a flag about the high number of Romanian workers who are there under illegal conditions, isolated, without possibilities of communication, many in dire working and living conditions, exposed to various forms of exploitation and abuse. According to the Region of Sicily administration, although the Romanians represent one third of the total number of foreign workers, they are in a significantly vulnerable situation.

“As concerns initiatives and projects designed to assist Romanian citizens, both the Italian and the Romanian side agreed on a concrete plan of measures including, as immediate steps, the establishment of a support and assistance center for people susceptible to being trafficked, as well as for the victims of trafficking, and rendering operational several mobile units capable of providing on-site assistance, counseling, case-tailored information and healthcare,” the release said.

The Italian side reiterated that a joint regional committee has been established as of 2013 under a pilot project, intended specifically for foreign workers.

“To optimally address at-risk cases, one of the proposals is to double the project’s capacity by creating a joint bilateral committee on which Romanian experts from the relevant ministries should sit,” the release said.

Minister for Romanians abroad Andreea Pastirnac accompanied by Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Foreign Affairs representatives is currently on a mission to Ragusa (Italy) to assess the situation of Romanian workers there.