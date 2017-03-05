Fashion Days – 2016, one year of changes under the platform #Timetochange

The on-line fashion retailer Fashion Days announced positive results for the year 2016, on all the three markets where it operates: Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary. The turnover registered in Romania last year is RON 136 million, 29% higher than the previous year. Cumulated, the Fashion Days income in the three countries has increased by 17%, up to EUR 50.15 million, compared to the previous year.

“Another indicator of which we are very excited is the total number of products ordered in Romania, where we have again an increase of 32% compared to the previous year. This confirms that we managed to bring the products that the customers wish. Another indicator confirming this is the average number of products per order, which indicator has also increased by 9%. We have reached an average of 2.54 products per order, compared to 2.33 in 2015” stated Andrei Chirila, Fashion Days Chief Marketing Officer, at a press conference.

The investments made in 2016 have been directed to the operational area, by opening a central warehouse with an area which is 50% higher compared to the previous one, to diversifying the products portfolio, to new services introduced for customers (free delivery and return, wishlist), to marketing campaigns and launching new mobile app versions. These were the main engines of the Fashion Days increase in 2016.

For 2017, the level of the Fashion Days investments will increase proportionally to the percentage business evolution planned for this year, by 50%. The first two months of the year, January and February, have meant a 70% increase of the business for the retailer, compared to the same period of the previous year.

“Fashion Days is a company with a very high growth potential and with a clear path: the first shopping destination for the online fashion customers. We are hear thanks to our customers and we’ll continue to invest in services that are specially designed for them, in the development of the systems, of the mobile app and in developing the new brand products range. We want to constantly provide them with an impeccable shopping experience” Andrei Chirila stated.

The tide cooperation with the eMAG team will lead to accelerating the Fashion Days development, in Romania and in the neighboring countries. “The purpose is to bring together our expertise in fashion retail and the eMAG expertise in e-commerce and technology. The Fashion Days and eMAG teams will continue working together to develop new growth opportunities for both of the brand platforms. The Fashion Days brand keeps its identity and strengthens its leading position in the online fashion market”, Andrei Chirila added.

In mid-March, Fashion Days will launch the campaign for promoting the 2017 Spring-Summer collections, under the concept “Wear Confidence. Order Confidence”. This year, the company will launch for the first time new brands, including Ipanema, Polo Ralph Lauren and Reply.

For the second half of the year, Fashion Days plans to develop new versions of the app, to implement a return facility directly from the customer’s account, to connect by the social networks, to redesign the homepage of the mobile app, as well as to open new delivery points together with eMAG.

Fashion Days customers are provided with a special shopping experience, with popular brands and quality products. The top of the brands with the highest sales includes United Colors of Benetton, Guess, Le coq Sportif, Pepe Jeans, Desigual, Diesel, Zee Lane, Calvin Klein, Nike, Esprit, Love Moschino, Next, Mango. Last year, the best-selling categories on Fashion Days were shoes, clothing, sportswear, denim and bags. The cities with the most orders in Romania include: Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Iasi, Constanta, and the Capital was the leader. Last year, the company had sales in more than 100 cities in the country.

65% of the 4 million Fashion Days members in all the three Fashion Days countries are women. It’s interesting that, in the last year, the male public has increased by ten percent.

The Fashion Days team currently counts around 500 employees in the 3 countries, of which 420 employees are in Romania. This year, the retailer plans to make new employments depending on the needs, in particular in the operational and IT areas.