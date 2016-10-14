FashionUp takes over Click4Fashion operations in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary

FashionUp, the online store for clothing and accessories, announces its business development in the region by taking over the Click4Fashion project in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary, from 1 October. FashionUp will integrate in its strategy all the operations in these countries, but also a big part of the Click4Fashion team. Thus, in addition to the more than 50,000 products already listed on the FashionUp website, the customers can find the brands offered so far by Click4Fashion. The new project will continue under the FashionUp brand and Mira Anghelescu (photo), former CEO of Click4Fashion, will become COO of FashionUp.

“I watched and appreciated from the start the project developed by Mira and the team that was built, and the consolidation of both companies comes as a natural consequence of FashionUp plans to become one of the most important regional players in the e-fashion segment. The common business vision, the complementary portfolio of brands and international experience of the Click4Fashion team were the main strategic arguments in favor of this partnership. It follows an intense period for the online commerce and we are confident in what we can build together”, said Alin Stanciu, the founder of FashionUp.

With a larger team and with new leading brands in the tender, the company strengthens its position as an important regional player in the segment of e-fashion. This year, it has turned seven years since its debut, and in the spring of 2016 it has announced the boldest plan to support the local designers and manufacturers: a marketplace dedicated to fashion, to the latest trends and products of good quality. By the end of the year, FashionUp plans to provide the customers with over 50,000 products from some of the most requested and popular brands.

FUP Distribution, the company that operates the online store fashionup.ro, aims this year businesses of over 30 million lei. The company has also operations in Bulgaria and Hungary, but in Romania, the average shopping basket is about 350 lei. The balanced and integrated marketing strategy, together with the customer support and quality services convince the most buyers to return, as shown in statistics: in maximum 40 days, the most customers place a new order.

“Ever since last year, when we started the Click4Fashion project, we carefully planned all the steps that finally brought us here. Our efforts have focused both on the development portfolio of suppliers and customers, as well as on expanding into other markets. In less than a year, we managed to open operations in four countries – Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia and Hungary, to create and reinforce a positive image, but also to implement customer oriented programs and its needs. In recent months, we have sought to identify both the foreign market and the internal one, a partner who looks like us, but also to supplement. Since the first meeting, I felt that FashionUp is exactly what we want. In this way we will target a much larger market, with an improved portfolio and I know that both teams will form a core of ideas that will bring an addition in the life of our customers’ , said Mira Anghelescu.

About FashionUp

FashionUp has noted in the seven years of existence on the market in Romania through the quality products, from top brands, while providing some of the lowest rates on the market. Over time, it had over 200,000 customers that have reached approximately 600,000 products. The women who choose to buy through FashionUp are concerned about their appearance, are passionate about the fashion and everything that is new, and many of them choose to buy online, saving the time of a classic session of shopping for the things really important to them.