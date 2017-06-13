Fate of Grindeanu Cabinet, in the hands of PSD’s Executive Committee. Only Agriculture, Labour and Interior ministers pass PSD leaders’ assessment

*Dragnea allegedly asks PM Sorin Grindeanu to resign, tells him he will withdraw his political support

The fate of the Grindeanu government will be decided on Wednesday at the PSD National Executive Committee meeting that will discuss the evaluation for each minister, as well as possible reshuffles.

Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman Liviu Dragnea has allegedly asked Premier Sorin Grindeanu to resign, following a meeting he had with him and with members of the Government on Monday evening, at the party headquarters in Baneasa, Dragnea threatening to withdraw his political support and being dissatisfied with the delays registered in the implementation of some measures included in the governing platform, official sources told News.ro.

Thus, during the talks that took place on Monday evening at the PSD HQ, Liviu Dragnea allegedly reproached Sorin Grindeanu with the delays registered in the implementation of some measures included in the governing platform, including the failure to implement the Sovereign Development and Investment Fund, and he allegedly asked him to resign, telling him he will withdraw his political support, the sources told News.ro.

In fact, PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated on Sunday evening that the changing of the Government as a whole is not ruled out, in case the party reaches the conclusion that doing so is necessary, Dragnea pointing out that this is not the option he wants.

Asked whether the changing of the Government is possible, Liviu Dragnea answered: “I don’t know yet. I don’t want us to reach this solution. (…) If we reach the conclusion that we have no other option, we’ll propose this too, but I don’t want us to reach that point.”

Asked about the party’s reaction in case Sorin Grindeanu refuses to resign, despite a possible PSD decision, Dragnea answered: “I don’t think Sorin Grindeanu will act like Radu Vasile. I don’t believe we’ll reach that point but, I repeat, I don’t know whether this will be proposed.”

Also on Sunday, Liviu Dragnea stated on RomaniaTV that the process of assessing the members of Government has been completed within PSD, the package of proposals for the remedying of delays registered in the implementation of the governing platform set to be finalised later on Monday.

Prior to that, Premier Sorin Grindeanu had stated, in a Facebook posting, that today Romania has many more opportunities ahead, which can decisively direct it on the road of progress and prosperity, but that this calls for stability and predictability. He reminded that the December 2016 elections showed that Romanians want the same thing – “a stable Government with wide parliamentary support” – and the confidence conferred by Romanians “cannot be deceived with new changes, new political crises, possibly other elections – in a word, instability.”

Interior Minister on possible proposal to take over PM’s office: I haven’t been offered this office

Answering a question regarding the allegations that she is on the short list for the PM’s office, Interior Minister Carmen Dan stated on Tuesday that taking over this office was not a proposition she received and there were not talks in this sense.

“I found out from the press, there was no discussion in this sense. All I can say is what everyone knows – the Government has been through an assessment. I focused on answering correctly in what concerns the Interior Ministry and my opinion is we did our duty and I believe this was seen within the coalition too,” Carmen Dan said when asked by journalists, on Tuesday, whether PSD leader Liviu Dragnea told her she is on the short list for the Prime Minister’s office.

Also asked whether she would accept the office, if she receives a proposition, Carmen Dan avoided giving an answer, stating she did not receive a proposition to take over this office: “Why are we discussing speculations? The office was not offered to me.”

Only Agriculture, Labour and Interior ministers pass PSD leaders’ assessment

Interior Minister Carmen Dan, Labour Minister Olguta Vasilescu and Agriculture Minister Petre Daea are allegedly the only Social Democrat members of Government whose activity passed the PSD leaders’ assessment, official sources stated for News.ro.

According to the sources, the conclusion of the assessment of the ministers and of the stage of implementing the measures included in the governing platform is that only the Agriculture, Labour and Interior ministers observed the deadlines and fulfilled their duties.

Official sources also stated that the rest of the ministers and Premier Sorin Grindeanu failed to pass the assessment.

In fact, Labour Minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu stated on Tuesday, at the Palace of Parliament, that she passed the PSD’s assessment and that, at any rate, she was not nervous about it since the ministry she leads observed all deadlines for the implementation of measures.

Interior Minister Carmen Dan also stated that the results of the assessment were favourable in what concerns the ministry she leads: “The Government has gone through an assessment. I focused on answering well in what concerns the Interior Ministry and, in my opinion, we did our job and I believe this was seen within the coalition too,” Carmen Dan said.

PSD leader Liviu Dragnea stated on Sunday evening that replacing the Government, as a whole, is not ruled out if the party reaches the conclusion that doing so is necessary, pointing out that this is not an option he wants.

Asked whether replacing the Government is possible, Liviu Dragnea said: “I don’t know yet. I don’t want us to reach for this solution. (…) If we conclude we have no other option, we’ll propose this too, but I don’t want us to reach that point.”

Liviu Dragnea said that the assessment report will be published after it is finished, adding that its conclusions will include any reshuffles proposed.