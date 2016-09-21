Faurecia plant in Ramnicu Valcea – EUR 12 M investment

Faurecia, one of the world’s leading automotive equipment suppliers, inaugurated on September 20 its most advanced plant for automotive seat covers, in the presence of Costin Borc, Deputy Prime Minister of Romania, and of its global top management and employees.

The new Faurecia plant in Ramnicu Valcea joins the company’s other successful projects, namely those in Talmaciu (Automotive Seating, covers), Craiova (Emissions Control Technologies) and Pitesti (Interior Systems). In total, Faurecia employs 3,000 people in its four Romanian plants, generating total sales of EUR 203 million in 2015 and EUR 119 million in the first half of 2016.

“The Government I am a member of supports Romanian industry in particular, and the examples are numerous – this is the sixth inauguration of an auto plant I have attended since I became minister – and I am glad high-quality jobs are being created by global producers that offer good living and working conditions. The opening of the plant in Ramnicu Valcea shows that this is a region that is developing, a region that is not located far from the clients in Craiova or those in Pitesti and which an expressway will soon link-up with western Romania and with Europe,” Costin Borc stated at a press conference.

With a total surface area of 12,000 square meters, the plant has an ergonomic production area, equipped with a modern ventilation system and a canteen that can service 2,000 employees daily.

Using leading-edge cut-and-sew technologies, 1,200 employees currently produce high quality textile and leather covers for some of the world’s largest automakers, including Peugeot, Renault, and other Volkswagen brands, such as Audi or Porsche. The fabrics used for more than 500 types of covers are mainly provided by local suppliers (75 percent). 10,000 units of car seat covers are produced every 16 hours. In 2016, 280,000 cars will be equipped with upholsteries manufactured in Râmnicu Vâlcea.

“Thanks to our successful experience in Romania, Faurecia decided to invest EUR 12 million in the most modern seat cover plant of the group, located in Râmnicu Vâlcea. The investment generated over 700 new jobs. Our objectives for the next period are to increase our production capacity in order to deliver over 280,000 covers this year, and to recruit some 600 new employees by 2017”, stated Hagen Wiesner, Executive Vice President, Faurecia Automotive Seating.

Among the facilities offered by the company to employees are those dedicated to professional development. Every new employee goes through an extensive 4-week training program which allows them to gain the necessary skills, in line with the Faurecia Excellence System, within a short period of time.

“Given the importance of our employees’ contribution to the growth of Faurecia Romania, we are committed to offering them the best working conditions and specifically tailored qualification programs. At this moment, our resources are directed towards attracting and training new employees to ensure a sustainable long-term workforce to secure our future growth”, stated Mircea Bucur, General Manager for Talmaciu and Valcea, Faurecia Automotive Seating.