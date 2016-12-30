Federation of Jewish Communities’ leader Vainer, decorated by President Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed a decree for the decoration of Aurel Vainer, president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, the Presidential Administration informs.

The head of state awarded Aurel Vainer the National Order “The Star of Romania” in the rank of Commander, in “appreciation for his high morale and professionalism proved along his entire career, for his resolute contribution to the preservation of the Jewish heritage and improvement of interfaith dialogue, for his special involvement in fighting anti-Semitism, xenophobia, racism and Holocaust’s denial, as well as for strengthening the Romania-Israel ties and promoting Romania’s image in the world.”