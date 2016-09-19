Federica Mogherini to pay official visit to Romania on October 7

The Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, will pay a working visit to Romania on 7 October.

“With this occasion, Federica Mogherini says she wishes to have a meeting with the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies’ Joint Parliamentary Commissions for European affairs and foreign policy,” reveals a document sent to the Standing Bureau by the President of the Senate’s Committee on European Affairs Anca Boagiu.

The Standing Bureau approved on Monday the request of Anca Boagiu regarding the Senate’s approval in allowing the meeting to take place in the “Avram Iancu” Hall, in order to provide approximately for 2 hours simultaneous interpretation services in/from Romanian/English and the relevant regale protocol to approximately 40 people.