FIC President Eric Stab: Romania can be among top 10 economies in the EU in the next 20 years

Romania’s economy could go up from the 17th position in the European Union (EU), where it is currently standing, to the first 10 positions of the ranking, in the next 20 years if necessary measures were to be taken for an annual growth of 4.5-5 percent, President of the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) Eric Stab stated on Tuesday.

“We have lost the ambition we had in the period of accession to the EU. We could have been the tenth economy in the EU. Romania’s economy can reach the top 10 ranking. Currently we are ranked 17th, but we are the seventh country as size and we can aspire to that. It’s important for Romania to be competitive and attractive,” Stab said.

He added that, in order to reach that point Romania should have an economic growth of 4.5-5 percent per year in the next 20 years, which is, in my opinion a target that can be reached, taking into account that, in the past Romania had economic growths of even 8 percent.

Another aspect to make Romania more attractive is if it would inspire trust, the FIC official considers.

“I have seen that some oppose foreign or domestic capital, especially in the context of the election campaign, which is a completely wrong message. Foreign investors have hired Romanians, have Romanian clients, Romanian suppliers, they pay Romanian taxes, and are Romanian companies. All the foreign investors that I know of have a little bit of Romania in their mind and in their heart, none of them has Romania in their pockets,” Stab added at the Foreign Investors Summit, which was organized by the Business Review magazine.

He added that there are three important pillars on which Romania should focus on the future: one is the infrastructure of any kind (roads, agriculture, digital and energy). Another important pillar is the human capital because we must have an educated and a healthy country. Another important thing where further work must be done is the management of public institutions, the FIC President believes.