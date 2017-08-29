Fifor: Joining the Nuclear Energy Agency, an important achievement for Romania

Joining the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) is an important achievement for Romania, in its efforts to implement and maintain the highest standards in nuclear energy policies and programmes, the Economy Minister Mihai Fifor said on Monday night, according to a release by the relevant ministry sent to AGERPRES.

Mihai Fifor on Monday met the NEA Director General William Magwood IV, who heads a NEA delegation visiting Romania, following our country’s joining the Agency and its Database, under the umbrella of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

“Romania’s joining the OECD is a strategic objective of our government. For more than two decades, Romania showed a real, permanent interest to join the OECD’s working structures. Joining the NEA is an important achievement for our country, in its efforts to implement and maintain the highest standards in the policies and programmes of nuclear energy, at the same time ensuring the security, safety and the approach to climate change,” the Economy Minister said.

“There is a well-developed nuclear infrastructure in Romania: the nuclear fuel plant, the qualified, technically-experienced staff, the domestic uranium resources, an excellent performance in the CANDU units’ operation. As a proven, safe technology, the nuclear energy of Romania plays an important role in securing the production of CO2-free safe electricity,” said the chairman of the National Agency for Radioactive Waste, Horia Grama.

Romania established relations with NEA in May 2017. At the recommendation of the Steering Committee for Nuclear Energy, the OECD Council invited Romania to become a full member of the NEA and the Agency’s Database.

The NEA delegation visited the Pitesti-based Nuclear Research Institute, the Pitesti Nuclear Fuel Plant, the Extreme Light Infrastructure (the LASER) at the Magurele Institute (ELI-NP), the “Horia Hulubei” National Institute for Physics and Nuclear Engineering.