Fifor: We’ll ask for 60-day extension of committee of inquiry into presidential elections

PSD’s Mihai Fifor, chairman of the committee of inquiry into the presidential elections of 2009, stated on Wednesday he will ask the Parliament’s leadership to extend by 60 days the activity of the committee, given the large volume of information that must be processed.

“We’ll lodge with the Joint Standing Bureaus a request to extend the activity of the committee by another 60 days. It’s obvious that the volume of information is very large and time is needed to be able to have an activity as consistent as possible and to draft a conclusive report. We want this committee to really have a role in ascertaining the way the elections were organised and unfolded,” Mihai Fifor (photo) stated.

Asked whether hearings will take place during the parliamentary recess too, Fifor said it is not necessarily about hearings but about the study of documents.

Codruta Kovesi, Robert Cazanciuc, Emil Boc and Catalin Voicu invited before inquiry committee next week

National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi, ex-Premier Emil Boc, ex-Justice Minister Robert Cazanciuc and ex-Senator Catalin Voicu (PSD) are invited next week before the committee of inquiry into the presidential elections of 2009.

“On Monday, we will meet Mr George Maior and Mr Vergil Voineagu, who was President of the INS [National Statistics Institute] at the time of the elections. For Tuesday, Mr Robert Cazanciuc, Mr Gheorghe Netoiu, Mr Catalin Voicu and Mr Dumitru Iliescu, and for Wednesday Mr Emil Boc and we’ll invite Ms Laura Codruta Kovesi,” Committee Chairman Mihai Fifor announced.

“The invitations for all those we will hear next week are being prepared today,” he added.

Ana-Maria Patru willing to be heard by SRI Oversight Committee

PSD’s Mihai Fifor, chairman of the committee of inquiry into the presidential elections of 2009, stated on Wednesday that he talked by phone with former Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) President Ana Maria Patru, and invited her back for hearings, but she expressed her willingness to be heard by the SRI Oversight Committee.

“Yesterday I had a phone conversation with Ms Ana-Maria Patru, because we wanted to invite her again. The request was the same, to continue the discussion with her in writing. At the same time, she said an interesting thing, namely that if she is subpoenaed by the SRI Committee she’ll show up before the SRI Committee, because she has information that concerns that committee. It’s not our inquiry committee’s business,” Mihai Fifor said.

Asked what could Ana-Maria Patru have to say before the SRI Oversight Committee, Fifor claimed he could not say and pointed out he only mentioned the phone conversation he had with the former AEP President.

Ana Maria Patru was invited before the committee of inquiry into the 2009 presidential elections on May 28th, but she sent a letter in which she explained she could not accept the invitation because her son has been “depressed” ever since the DNA detained her for corruption and he “begged her” not to go to Parliament so as not to be “taken away” again.

In her letter, she wrote that she received a phone call from then-President Traian Basescu, telling her she could be arrested in the case concerning the 2012 impeachment referendum. She deemed she was detained not because she was “Basescu’s fan” but for being involved in actions carried out by PSD. “I want to bring several arguments in support of this supposition: in certain circles, I stated over the years that the investigation that concerns PSD President Liviu Dragnea in the referendum dossier is abnormal and a possible conviction would be illegal, given the provisions of the electoral legislation. Some “good” people told me I was making a mistake and I should keep these opinions to myself,” the former AEP President pointed out.

On May 30th, PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated at the Palace of Parliament that the state’s competent institutions should start an investigation to establish whether Ana Maria Patru’s statements – according to which she was detained and arrested because she allegedly said his potential conviction in the ‘Referendum case’ would be illegal – are true.

Dragnea also stated that the members of the SRI Oversight Committee should verify the veracity of Ana Maria Patru’s statement that SIVECO, company controlled by Irina Socol, won almost all tenders for vote-counting and data-relay software used by the AEP.

SIVECO announced they will sue former AEP President Ana Maria Patru, accusing her of publicly launching “lies and denigrating statements,” after she told the parliamentary inquiry committee that she finds it suspicious that all tenders for vote-counting and data-relay software were won by the said company. Likewise, Patru claimed that Irina Socol, former SIVECO CEO, was part of or close to the SRI leadership and that their friendship, started at Socol’s initiative, might have been part of an intelligence operation.

Ana Maria Patru was AEP Vice President at the time of the 2009 elections.

Sova: Committee of inquiry into 2009 elections can improve legislation; aspects that caused dysfunctions still in force

Dan Sova stated on Wednesday, at the hearings of the parliamentary committee of inquiry into the presidential elections of 2009, that the committee’s activity would be justified if, following the debates and conclusions, the electoral legislation is improved, pointing out that today there is no “real possibility” of challenging an election.

“What the committee can do, in my view, is improve the legislation, especially since certain aspects that showed dysfunctions at that time are still in force today. So, if it can do something, that’s improving the legislation. (…) I believe it must establish very many things from a legislative standpoint too, and what must still be set right. The real possibility of a challenge does not exist, not even today. A three-day deadline is imposed on any party that wants to challenge the elections, but the Standing Electoral Authority has 6 months at its disposal to say whether something is amiss. At any rate, to give the AEP, which has all instruments, 6 months, but to give 3 days for a party to offer something, that’s…,” Sova said.

He refused stating his opinion on the fairness of the 2009 elections, explaining that he does not want to position himself either way.

“I find it difficult to answer this question because it would mean taking a stance and saying whether our candidate won or… When we lodged the challenge with the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania], we noted some things I support today too. There were justified questions about approximately two hundred thousand votes, suspicions that did not necessarily mean the changing of the result in my view, but which meant exactly what was in line with the law, they raised suspicions about the way the elections were organised,” Sova pointed out.

Dan Sova explained that in the case of the 2009 elections he dealt with the notification lodged with the Constitutional Court, which did not contain “exaggerated things stemming from emotion” but “suspicions concerning certain problems,” and he was not involved in PSD’s elections campaign.

“After we obtained the BEC [Central Electoral Bureau] results which gave Traian Basescu as winner of the elections, we lodged two challenges. I dealt with the challenge at the CCR, other colleagues with the one at the BEC. (…) On 8 December 2009, PSD received an AEP address informing it that during the EP elections held in the summer of 2009 there were 13,286 persons who cast multiple votes. In the reasoning of the request we lodged with the CCR, starting off from the fact that 5,035,000 voters took part in the EP elections, and 10,620,000 took part in the presidential elections, maintaining the proportions, we said that if 13,286 votes were multiple votes in the EP elections, there might be 29,000 multiple votes in the presidential elections. (…) The issues we notified the CCR and the BEC about were not exaggerated issues stemming from emotion. There was an immense number of ballots cast in special polling stations, 617,000 votes. We claimed before the CCR that only 29,000 are in question. We did not say one of the candidates won or lost, but only that there are suspicions regarding certain problems and we asked them to recount the votes to be sure,” Sova pointed out.

“Another issue we notified the CCR about was the issue of the maximum number of 1,056 people who could have cast ballots in a single polling station. We made the calculus based on 5 voting stamps per polling station. In the presidential elections of 2009, the busiest polling stations were Gara de Nord and the Law Faculty. 706 citizens voted at Gara de Nord and 950 voted at the faculty. They have more than five voting booths there. The calculus we made was not necessarily down to the second. We set off from the hypothesis that five voters can cast ballots every four minutes. A non-stop 14-hour vote could have led to 1,056 people, adding a margin of 10 percent. (…) We didn’t say before the CCR that the elections were rigged. We said there is a series of suspicions and we asked for a vote recount, ballot by ballot,” he explained.