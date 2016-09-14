alegeri

Final day to register with Electoral Roll

Romanians living abroad will be able to register their postal voting option with the Electoral Roll only until Wednesday. Romanian citizens living or working abroad can file their registration request by email, post or can do so in person at their local embassy or consulate.

According to the Standing Electoral Authority, 9,116 requests had been validated by September 12. Of those, 6,673 were for postal voting, and over 2,400 for registration on voter lists in newly-established voting centres.

The SEA recommends Romanians living abroad to turn to the Foreign Affairs Ministry for more information on the way the parliamentary elections will be organised abroad.

