Final electricity consumption up 3.6pct in January-October 2016

The final electricity consumption grew in January-October 2016 by 3.6pct, and the population’s consumption advanced 0.4pct, the data released on Monday by the National Statistics Institute (INS) shows.

According to INS, in the said period the primary energy resources dropped by 0.5pct as compared to the same period of 2015. The primary energy resources diminished by 1.9pct in first 10 months of 2016.

The main primary energy resources totalled in the said period as many as 26.954 million tep, down by 513,000 tep as against the same period of 2015.

The domestic production stood at 16.821 million tep, down 1.478 million tep, as compared to the same interval of 2015, while the import was 10.133 million tep.

According to INS, the electricity resources parked at 56.94 billion kWh, down 269.8 million kWh, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

In addition, the production of the power plants totalled 21.1 billion kWh, down 1.413 billion kWh (-6.3pct), while the hydro power plants production stood at 16.565 billion kWh, up 2.242 billion kWh (+15.7pct), and the one of the nuclear-electric plants reached 9.307 billion kWh, down 287.9 million kWh (-3pct).

The production of the wind mills in the same period of 2016 parked at 5.114 billion kWh, down 797.9 million kWh as against the same period of 2015, while the solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations was 1.697 billion kWh, less by 119.7 million kWh, as compared with the same period of 2015.

The final energy consumption in the said period was 45.322 billion kWh, by 3.6pct higher than in the same period of 2015, and teh public lighting recorded a diminishing by 1.8pct, while the population’s consumption grew by 0.4pct.

As for the electricity export, it parked at 6.848 billion kWh, down 1.632 billion kWh. At the same time, the technological own consumption in networks and stations was 4.771 billion kWh, by 205 million kWh below the 2015’s value.