Final week before parliamentary elections: Parties compete in challenges for electoral competitors

In the final week before parliamentary elections, the leaders of political parties are competing in launching challenges for their electoral competitors, in a last attempt to animate a fairly dull elections campaign.

After PNL President Alina Gorghiu (photo) challenged PSD President Liviu Dragnea to a televised debate on electoral platforms, PMP President Traian Basescu entering this game too, on Monday it was the turn of ALDE Co-President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu to challenge PNL to a debate on the authentic values of Liberalism.

Traian Basescu invites Alina Gorghiu and Liviu Dragnea to a televised debate

Popular Movement Party (PMP) President Traian Basescu has invited PNL President Alina Gorghiu and PSD President Liviu Dragnea to a televised debate focusing on the three parties’ electoral platforms.

“Good day Ms. Alina Gorghiu, good day Mr. Liviu Dragnea. I followed closely the presentation of the electoral platforms of the parties you lead. I found many elements of your platforms to be unrealistic and meant to deceive the electorate. That is why, in order to help the electorate understand the country’s real priorities and in order to allow them to vote as a result, I invite you to a three-way debate on the electoral platforms of PSD, PNL and PMP,” Basescu wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

He added that the debate could take place on Thursday, December 8, “on TVR or RO-TV, televisions stations that have already launched invitations to such a debate.”

PNL President Alina Gorghiu: I’m still waiting for Dragnea at a debate. Basescu should stay home and watch TV

PNL President Alina Gorghiu stated on Sunday that she is yet to receive an answer from PSD President Liviu Dragnea in what concerns the invitation she extended on Saturday, for the two of them to take part in a debate. In what concerns Traian Basescu’s proposal for a three-way debate, she said that Basescu can sit home and watch TV.

“I don’t know whether he hasn’t answered yet out of arrogance or cowardice. However, I believe he knows this invitation to dialogue – on everything the Romania I want means, the model of Romania that PSD wants – remains open and I hope next week we will be able to present Romanians our views on the future. Clearly, my Romania is not Mr. Dragnea’s Romania,” Alina Gorghiu stated on Sunday in a Q&A session that the Timis County Students’ Club broadcast on Facebook.

She also stated that Liviu Dragnea fears dialogue and prefers flipcharts which “raise no problems, make no observations and do not point out the lies or propaganda in his discourse.”

Likewise, she was asked whether she will answer affirmatively to PMP President Traian Basescu’s proposal to take part in a debate alongside him and Dragnea.

“There is a brotherhood between Mr. Dragnea and Mr. Basescu, a brotherhood of the worst [politicians] in Romanian politics. I’m sure Mr. Basescu wants to help Mr. Dragnea in such a debate. I believe Mr. Dragnea will accept to discuss openly about Romanian politics and about how we see Romania. Mr. Basescu can watch, as a true friend, on TV, from back home. This time the popcorn is on me and I’ll allow him to root for his best friend, for Mr. Dragnea,” Alina Gorghiu concluded.

“From Iasi, I’m launching a challenge to Liviu Dragnea: come enter a dialogue with me, about my Romania. My view on Romania is different to yours. My Romania, Dacian Ciolos’s Romania, the Romania of those who believe in honesty and integrity, is one with happy people who believe in a country full of hope. My Romania means more decency toward the taxpayer, does not have special pensions for parliamentarians, justice is for every citizen and there is no immunity just for PSD. I don’t want to talk about the fact that a criminally convicted person has the audacity to want to become Romania’s Prime Minister,” Alina Gorghiu stated at a PNL campaign rally in Iasi.

Calin Popescu Tariceanu challenges PNL to a debate on Liberalism’s authentic values

ALDE Co-President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu challenged PNL on Monday to take part in a debate on “the authentic values of Liberalism,” pointing out that the debate must take place this week, the final week of the campaign, in order to offer ideological clarifications for the centre-right electorate.

“I would very much want to challenge PNL to a debate on the authentic values of Liberalism today. Of course, my colleagues and I would represent ALDE, and PNL would be represented by whomever PNL decides is best suited to support their points of view in such a debate,” Tariceanu stated at a press conference.

Asked about the location and context of such a debate, Tariceanu said he hopes someone would organise it, banking on the mass-media’s interest in the topic.

“I’ve launched an invitation, I believe the mass-media may be interested in such a topic, bearing in mind this proposal, the challenge I launched for PNL, I hope someone would organise such a debate this week,” Tariceanu pointed out.

Asked for his opinion on an electoral debate that would be organised between the Premiers nominated by the political parties, the ALDE Co-President pointed out the discussion should take place in political and ideological terms.

“The discussion must take place in political and ideological terms. I don’t know what kind of discussion we could have with PMP, which is a party created by Basescu to save his skin. (…) On the left, things are clear, there is a well-defined party in the Social Democrat area. I believe there is maybe still some confusion among certain voters in the centre-right area, the Liberal area, I believe a debate would be necessary in this area,” Tariceanu added.