FinMin: Extra money for Presidency, Parliament, intelligence services, several ministries at upcoming budget adjustment

The Presidential Administration, the intelligence services and the two Chambers of Parliament, as well as several ministries are among the institutions that will get extra money at the upcoming budget adjustment, Finance Minister Ionut Misa told a press conference on Friday.

“As a result of the 5.8 percent economic growth instead of the 5.2 percent considered when this year’s budget was built, and taking into account the GDP worth 837.1 billion lei in nominal terms compared to an initial 815.2 billion lei, the proposition was made to provide the necessary funding for supplementary expenditures at the following ministries: the Ministry of Agriculture – 1.775 billion lei; the Ministry of Internal Affairs – 1.160 billion lei; the Ministry of Health – 207 million lei; the Labour Ministry – 95.9 million lei; the Ministry of Finance – 426 million lei; the Ministry of Justice – 357 million lei; the Ministry of the Business Environment – 247 million lei.

Also in for a funding supplementation are all the intelligence services, the Presidential Administration and the two Chambers of Parliament, Misa said.

Conversely, the budgets of the Ministry of Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds, the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Communications and Information Society will be diminished at the budget adjustment, added the Finance Minister.

He mentioned that 697.2 million lei have been made available to the local budgets, of which 350 million lei for the wages of pre-university teachers; 89.2 million lei for centers for persons with disabilities; 110.9 million lei for caregivers to people with disabilities; 69.1 million lei for the ongoing ‘Bun and milk’ school meal program. The social assistance and child protection directorates also have a supplementary 78 million lei allocated.