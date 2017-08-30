FinMin Misa: Fuel excise duties to increase in two stages, 15 Sept. and 1 Oct.

Finance Minister Ionut Misa announced on Wednesday at the beginning of a Government meeting that fuel excise duties will increase in two stages, on 15 September and 1 October, by 6.16 lei per litre of fuel.

“In respect to the execs duties, Mr Minister, I have conducted an analysis. They are to increase, as you well know,” said Misa.

He explained that the deadlines he set up are 15 September and 1 October, with the excise duties in each of these stages on all three categories of fuel – lead, lead-free and diesel – to increase by 0.16 lei.

The minister said that the increase in duties will be implemented in stages, so that it won’t cause any consumption shock that could trigger price increases.

“This measure is to be implemented in stages so that it won’t cause a consumption shock, a shock that could generate increases in prices, declines in consumption and affect the national budget by low collection, which would mean failing an objective,” said Misa.