FinMin Stefan, Head of IMF mission Baqir discuss economic evolutions and policies

The Minister of Public Finance, Viorel Stefan (photo L) and Reza Baqir, the head of the International Monetary Fund Mission for Romania, met on Wednesday and discussed on the national economic evolutions and policies, according to a post of the minister on his Facebook page.

According to the ministry, there were highlighted the measures expected to have an immediate impact on the economy, the priorities for the improvement of collection and of Romania’s macroeconomic situation through the current governing programme.

The International Monetary Fund team is in Romania for the annual consultations on economic and financial developments in Romania.