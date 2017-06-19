Firea, after Ponta’s attack: He can be accused of abuse of office for statements made at Victoria Palace

Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea claims Victor Ponta can be accused of abuse of office for the statements he made at the Victoria Palace and on Facebook, and that “the secretary general of the Government is not allowed to engage in politics and to convey political messages.”

“From what I knew, the secretary general of the Government – who is Mr Victor Ponta, or so he considers –, the highest-ranking civil servant in the country, is not allowed to engage in politics, to convey political messages. Basically, the secretary general of the Government must fulfill solely the prerogatives included in his job description, in line with law no. 188/1999 on the statute of the civil servant. So, basically, for the political statements he made today, at the Victoria Palace rostrum and on Facebook, because that’s how he wanted to present himself, he can be accused of abuse of office,” Gabriela Firea stated on Saturday evening for RomaniaTV private broadcaster.

Commenting on the recommendation that Victor Ponta had for her, namely for her to take a break from engaging in political propaganda on televisions and to do her duty toward Bucharesters, in line with her job description, Firea said she does not understand his attitude and blamed it on him being too tense. “Had he wanted to get involved in sorting out some problems in Bucharest, he could have done so in the capacity of Prime Minister. I don’t understand his attitude this evening, I’m blaming it on him maybe being too tense,” Gabriela Firea added.

At the same time, she claimed that Premier Sorin Grindeanu and Victor Ponta “wanted to take power only through illegalities, but, after the vote in Parliament, the party’s lawyers and jurists will do everything necessary to restore legality.”

On Saturday, Government Secretary General Victor Ponta said Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea should take a break from engaging in political propaganda on televisions and should do her duty toward Bucharesters, in line with her job description, against the backdrop of a yellow code issued for heavy rainfalls and thunderstorms in Bucharest and several counties. At the same time, he deemed that Interior Minister Carmen Dan and the leadership of the Inspectorate for Civil Contingencies (ISU) are fulfilling their legal prerogatives in what concerns civil contingencies.