Firea: On December 1, Bucharest City Hall to start off the winter holiday season

Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea (photo) will start off the winter holiday season on December 1, at Constitutiei Square, where 2016 festive lighting commences.

A Bucharest Christmas Fair will start the same day, to be open throughout December 30, 10:00hrs-22:00hrs.

Other winter holiday celebrations will be hosted by the Constitutiei Square, the Old City area, the Universitatii Sqaure, George Enescu Square, Kiseleff Park and Tineretului Park.

Set up this year in Constitutiei Square, the city’s Christmas Fair will welcome visitors to arts shows, a visit to the Santa Claus’ House, a skating rink, a carousel, fairytale characters, traditional food and gifts. More than 100 small houses at the fair will bring to the streets the local cuisine, Christmas crafted gifts and decorations.

December 1-30, parents are expected to bring their little ones to a fairytale carrousel, outdoor skating rink and a small train. Admission is free.

A traditional Christmas charity called “You Can be Santa!” will be held this year as well, where people can donate toys and books that will go for needy children.

The event also includes shows to be staged by ensembles form all around Romania, children’s groups, carol singers, folklore singers, big names, famous bands and choirs.

The official Christmas Fair is organised each year by the Bucharest City Hall, having been, since its inception, a part of an international network of famous Christmas fairs called “Christmas Markets.” This is the venue where each year the festive lights of the city are lighted up over almost 23 km. The setting is each year rounded up by a Christmas tree, this year to be 25 m, decorated by thousands of small lights.

For the first time, the Old City area will join the venues for the winter season celebrations, to host ALT.CRACIUN, a design trade fair at Hanul cu Tei, a Rembrandt Christmas Festival and Selari 13 Studios.

Starting December 1, the statue esplanade in Universitatii Square will come to life with winter holiday glee. Locals and strangers alike are invited to join the festive time in a fairytale atmosphere around a 14-m high Christmas tree, savouring a glass of mulled wine and delicious food.