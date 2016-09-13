Honoring the memory of military firefighters who died on duty is a moral obligation and a landmark of honour and patriotism to the current and the coming generations, says president Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday in a message sent on occasion of the Firefighters Day of Romania.

Klaus Iohannis: Firefighters – a binder within Romanian society

“Through their public service, the firefighters are a binder within Romania’s society that guarantees the strengthening of the security feeling,” the head of state stresses.

Iohannis adds that the Firefighters Day of Romania brings to everybody’s memory, through its historical significance, the heroic act of patriotic affirmation of the moral and fighting qualities of the military firefighters.

“In 1848 (Romanian Revolution, part of than European Revolution – author’s note), then during the Independence War (1877 – 1878 – author’s note) and along the two world wars, the devotion to the country and the sacrifice of the military firefighters were engraved in letters of blood in the Romanian people’s history. The honouring of the military firefighters fallen in the line of duty is a moral obligation and a landmark of honour and patriotism to the current and future generations. At the same time, the increase of the public safety level, the good management of emergency situations and the strengthening of the security feeling among the citizens should remain priority actions to the firefighters,” says the president.

He sends the firefighters his wishes of wellbeing, health and success in their activity.

“I will always be next to you, since the economic progress, the civic and social solidarity cannot be achieved but in a climate of safety, where its citizens feel protected,” concludes the president.

IntMin Tudorache: I’ll always back professional people, it’s time administration left numbness

Internal Affairs Minister Dragos Tudorache says in a message to the Firefighters on their Day he will always support the professional people who are dedicated to their duty in the citizens’ service, asserting it is time for ‘the Romanian administration to evolve and leave numbness.’

“The Firefighters Day of Romania is one of the anniversary moments marking the historic course of an institution constantly serving the citizens, and 13 September 1848 is the symbol of the contribution of the military firefighters to the strengthening of the National, unitary state. (…) We recall today the sacrifice of our ancestors, we celebrate history, glory and military tradition of this arm. In equal measure, our thoughts also go to the SMURD [Emergency Mobile Resuscitation and Extrication Service] firefighters, doctors and medics fallen in the line of duty, in missions, to save the lives of those they serve. For their courage and sacrifice, we all are grateful to them! You all have my respect for your work and I guarantee you I will always back the professional people, dedicated to their job in the citizens’ service. On this Firefighters Day, I congratulate you and wish you good luck in your future missions,” said Tudorache in a message on the relevant ministry’s Facebook page.

He also stressed that it is high time that the administration progressed and left ‘numbness,’ emphasizing that the process of making the state-run bodies activity efficient in relation to the citizens was aiming with priority at the structures of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU).