First edition of Romanian Film Festival in China running in Beijing, Shanghai and Xi’an November 14 – 24

The first edition of the Romanian Film Festival in China will run in Beijing, Shanghai and Xi’an between November 14 – 24, announced the event organizer, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR).

According to a release of the ICR Press Office, the event is organized under the protocol signed in 2014 by Romania’s National Film Center and China’s State Administration of the Press, Publications, Radio, Film and Television.

The event will include the screening of the films ‘Sieranevada’ directed by Cristi Puiu, ‘Beyond the railway’ directed by Catalin Mitulescu, Dan Pita’s ‘Kyra Kyralina’, ‘In Paris only with the ID card’ by Serban Marinescu, and ‘Carmen’ by Doru Nitescu, as well as of the documentary ‘Discover Romania with Peter Hurley’ (photo) produced by the Agerpres National News Agency.

The festival is organized in partnership with the National Film Center, the Romanian – Chinese House, film distribution company Cinemagix, the Romanian Cultural Institute in Beijing, the Romanian Embassy in Beijing and Romania’s Consulate in Shanghai.

The festival agenda includes two opening galas, on November 14 in Beijing and on November 17 in Shanghai, in the presence of numerous Romanian and Chinese officials, but also of a large number of representatives of the two countries’ film industry.

The Romanian delegation that will travel to China includes film directors Dan Pita, Catalin Mitulescu, Serban Marinescu, Doru Nitescu, Nicolae Margineanu, actors Ada Condeescu and Dorel Visan, producer Bogdan Moncea, DACIN-SARA general manager Bogdan Ficeac, director general of the National Film Centre Carmen Mitran, Cinemagix director Carmen Tripadus, director of the Romanian-Chinese House Tibi Halita.

After they are screened in Beijing between November 14 – 16, the films selected by the Chinese partners will run in Shanghai between November 17 – 19 and in Xi’an between November 20 – 24.