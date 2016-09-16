First “Green Life” Festival kicks off in Bucharest Park, marks World Ozone Day and European Mobility Week

First “Green Life” Festival, marking World Ozone Day and European Mobility Week, will take place in Izvor Park (photo), Central Bucharest, over the September 17-18 weekend.

The event is part of a bigger Bucharest Days festival and promotes a new, active and nature-friendly lifestyle, organizers say in a press release.

For two days, Bucharest residents will be able to participate in activities for all ages: creative workshops and urban ecology, crafts, painting exhibitions, graffiti demonstrations, vegetable garden installations and floral arrangements, sports, alternative therapies, public debates, as well as science and education corners. The festival will also host musical recitals, as well as sports demonstrations – cross country running, biking and roller skating.

The “Green Life” Festival promotes opening up toward nature and awareness over sustainable development to harmonize urban life. It offers a whole weekend of debates, workshops and eco-product, eco-city, eco-park, eco-building, eco-recycle and eco-lifestyle competitions.

The festival aims to become a platform that brings people together every year for an eco-dialogue, entertainment, cultural and educational activities in an urban, but also natural, space.