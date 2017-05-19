First hearing of Ghita in Belgrade. Former MP refuses to return to Romania, claims he is political victim

Former MP Sebastian Ghita, currently arrested in Serbia, was heard on Friday in Belgrade following the Romanian authorities’ extradition request.

During the hearing, Sebastian Ghita opposed the extradition procedure, claiming he is a political victim in Romania.

This was the first hearing made by a preliminary court judge, who is checking the evidence and if the case is grounded.

Further on, the file will reach the preliminary court consisting in 3 judges. However, their ruling is not final, as the final consent for the extradition will be given by the Justice Ministry in Serbia .

“According to the European Convention for Extradition, the Supreme Court will decide if all conditions are met for the extradition. After the Court’s ruling, the Justice Ministry will have the last say on the extradition,” a press release by the Serbian Justice Ministry informs.

The Romanian authorities have sent to Belgrade documents of 475 pages related to Ghita’s case on April 27. The pages have been translated and registered at the Serbian Justice Ministry.

Sebastian Ghita has been arrested in Belgrade five weeks ago. He was accompanied by his brother and presented false ID papers, pretending he is Slovenian.