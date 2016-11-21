First Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World, celebrated in Bucharest

First Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World, an event which will be held between 21 – 27 November 2016, aims to promote and fully exploit overseas the Italian culinary tradition of the highest level and the use of the gastronomic products of quality, as one of the hallmarks of the Italian brand.

The initiative, the fruit of collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Agricultural Policies and Forests, in synergy with the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Education, aims in particular the presentation of the agrofood production and the Italian wine, the valorization of the Italian experience in the gastronomy sector, as well as the unique values of the culinary tradition in this country, by promoting “The Italian institutional system” through food.

At Bucharest, during the First week of the Italian Cuisine in the World, there will be organized a series of events focused on the Italian excellences and on the brand quality of the food products manufactured in Italy (Made in Italy).

Together with the Embassy of Italy, the main actors of the Italian institutional system present in Romania, such as the Italian Cultural Institute, the Italian Chamber of Commerce for Romania, the Academy of the Italian cuisine and the Italian school “Aldo Moro ” are involved in the event organization in Romania

Among the planned initiatives there are:

– The screening of “La cena per farli conoscere” by Pupi Avati is scheduled on November 22, at 19.30 at the Italian Cultural Institute “Vito Grasso” with a surprise tasting;

-The Italian Academy of Cuisine in Bucharest organizes an evening at Palazzo Italia on November 23 about the Italian regional cuisine.

The event will open with a presentation of the Italian regional cuisine, followed by a demonstration on how to prepare bread and pasta. During the evening there will be presented some regional foods prepared by restaurants recognized by the Italian Academy of Cuisine in Bucharest including: Da Giulio, Il Mulino, La Terrazza, La Zucca, Modigliani, Origini Lucane, Isoletta and Dakota. The event will be sponsored by: Palazzo Italia, Antica Gelateria del Corso, Miscela D’oro, Casa della Mozzarella, Sorrentino, Angelucci, ADV Communication, Gold Plast, Cantina S. Osvaldo and Albermatis Invest.

– On November 24: The Italian Chamber of Commerce for Romania will organize at the restaurant “Terra e Fuoco” a networking dinner open to the public with a special menu at reduced prices.

– On November 25: The Italian Cultural Institute “Vito Grasso” will organize a literary dinner (with an entrance fee) focused on the Veronese culinary tradition during which will be harnessed, through the connection with the kitchen from the region, the literary production of the Veronese writers.

In parallel, during the week, many owners of local restaurants of the hospitality Italian network (Osteria Gioia, Da Giulio, Modigliani, Nonna Mia, Terra e Fuoco, La Terrazza, Belli Siciliani, Unico Vero) in Bucharest, Timisoara and Arad, will provide in their restaurants a special menu at reduced prices.

The Italian School “Aldo Moro” will organize a week of labs about the culinary traditions of the Italian regions, with the deepening of the different recipes and the award of the best food prepared by a student from the 5-8 grades inspired from the dishes quoted in the Italian literary texts.