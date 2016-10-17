Fitpass: The startup aiming to change the Romanian fitness industry

Fitpass launches in Romania with the mission to help people adopt an active lifestyle, diversifying the trainings whenever they wish to have fun while doing sports. By using an innovative business concept which invaded America, as well as European countries, the 4 young founders have created a unique fitness subscription allowing the access in more than 80 sports halls in Bucharest. Fitpass is led by the Swedish founders Gustaf Kornias, Björn Östberg and their Romanian partners Daniel Luca and Ciprian Hetea.

Fitpass cooperates with more than 80 fitness halls and sports associations in Bucharest, new locations being added in its portfolio every week. For the moment, Fitpass can be used only in Bucharest, but the team wishes to expand it also in other Romanian cities in the near future.

Daniel Luca, Fitpass CEO: “Customers can purchase the subscription very easy, online, receiving instant access to a very large network of fitness studios, gyms and sports associations. Members can choose from a variety of classes, including Yoga, Pilates, Dance, Martial Arts, Crossfit, Kangoo Jumps, Aerobic and many others – the whole list being available at www.fitpass.ro. With a friendly website, being easy to navigate, users can easily discover, plan and book activities which they like or wish to try. Fitpass wishes to inspire people, providing them the needed flexibility to try unique trainings anytime they want, and especially where they want.”

Ciprian Hetea, Fitpass Head of App: “We wish to encourage our members to reach their maximum potential. We consider that people shouldn’t train in a unique location and focus on a single activity. Most of the times, repetition kills motivation and people give up on training. Also, we don’t believe in complicated subscriptions and long term agreements.”

Gustaf Kornias, Fitpass CEO: “Comparing to other European countries, sports activities are far less popular in Romania, given that less than 1 percent of the population makes sports regularly. We believe that the Romanian market has a huge growth potential and we appreciate that our prices and the variety of activities we provide will inspire Romanians to have an active lifestyle.”

Björn Östberg, Fitpass CEO: “We aim to simplify as much as possible the online experience of our users in the future, by providing them with the possibility to book classes directly in the app and to receive notifications depending on the preferred activities. We also consider the possibility to synchronize their training with their friends’ trainings by using the app.”

Fitpass provides 3 types of monthly subscriptions, starting with RON 139; they can be found on the website www.fitpass.ro. Besides online services, Fitpass joins the companies aiming to offer benefits to their employees, suggesting personalized subscriptions depending on their needs.

The team has recently launched the Android and iOS app, this being the only thing needed by the members to access the Fitpass partner locations.

More details about Fitpass are available at www.fitpass.ro.