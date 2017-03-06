Five people initially placed under judicial control in the case of the violence deeds committed in Victoriei Square have been remanded

Five people initially placed under judicial control by the 1st District Court in the case of the violence deeds committed in the Victoria Square from Bucharest, in the night of 1st to 2nd of February, have been remanded by the Bucharest Court, announced the Bucharest police on Friday. The magistrates’ decision is final.

Following the contestation made by the Prosecutor attached to the 1st District Court, Bucharest Court issued on Thursday remand warrants for all of the five persons.

“The defendants have been identified by the Criminal Investigations Service of the Police General Directorate of Bucharest, and now they are remanded”, stated the representatives of the Bucharest Police.

On the 24th of February, the 1st District Court ordered the judicial control for the five persons, as well the remanding of another defendant.

At that time, the judge of rights and freedoms admitted the proposal made by the Prosecutor attached to the 1st District Court to remand only Alexandru George Timinschi, accused of complicity in outrage, outrage and disturbing public order.

The magistrate ordered that Timinschi will be remanded for 30 days, from 24th of February to 25th of March.

For the other five persons detained by prosecutors, the court rejected the remanding proposal as ungrounded. Thus, the judge ordered the judicial control for 60 days, for Ionut Cristian Dinu, Andrei Lucian Dumitrescu, Razvan Marian Radu, Alexandru Marius Boscu and Daniel Ionut Ion.

Prosecutors contested the decision to the Bucharest Court, which decided that the five persons will be remanded.

Ionut Cristian Dinu, Razvan Marian Radu, Alexandru Marius Boscu and Daniel Ionut Ion are accused of complicity in outrage and disturbing public order, while Andrei Lucian Dumitrescu is investigated for complicity in outrage.

In the same case, the prosecutors of the Prosecutor attached to the 1st District Court decided to establish the judicial control for 60 days against Nicolae Bogdan Dobre, investigated for complicity in outrage and disturbing public order, Mihai Calin, accused of public fomenting, and Marius Jijie, accused of assault against morality.

The evidence showed that, in the night of 1st to 2nd of February, while they were in the Victoria Square, were there was a protest at which approx. 100,000 people were participating, the defendants acted violently, throwing bottles, ice pieces and containers, in the gendarmes who ensured order, wounding some of them.

“By their violent actions, the defendants disturbed the public order. One of the defendants also exposed a banner on which a message was engraved, urging the public in writing, to commit offenses, and another one committed acts of exhibitionism in the middle of the crowd, having an obscene behavior against the gendarmes”, according to the Bucharest Police.

On 23rd of February, Bucharest police officers, made 13 searches in Bucharest, under the supervision of the Prosecutor attached to the 1st District Court, on the homes of the persons suspected of participating to the violent actions in Victoriei Square on the night of 1st to 2nf of February.

During the searches, police officers found and picked up more than 3,000 pyrotechnics, for expertise.

In the same case, the Prosecutor attached to the 1st District Court announced, on 6th of February, that the prosecutors have ordered the prosecution for outrage, using dangerous objects and disturbing public order, against eight persons, of which four persons are remanded and other fur persons are placed under judicial control.

By the ordinance of the 2nd of February, prosecutors have ordered the start of the criminal proceedings against Octavian Gheorghe – for complicity in outrage and disturbing public order, Alexandru Moraru – for complicity in outrage and disturbing public order, Andrei Catalin Pavel – for illegally holding or using dangerous objects and disturbing public order, Alexandru Claudiu Palade – for outrage and disturbing public order, Robert Liviu Iancu – for disturbing public order, Alin Alexandru Iancu – for illegally holding or using dangerous objects, Milan Miroslav Rascov – for illegally holding or using dangerous objects, and Andrei Bogdan Fagel – for complicity in outrage and disturbing public order.

Dangerous objects (knives, penknives) that were forbidden to be held in such a public meeting, have been found on some of the defendants.

The case prosecutors have ordered the judicial control for 60 days against Andrei Catalin Pavel, Alin Alexandru Iancu, Robert Liviu Iancu and Milan Miroslav Rascov.

For the other four defendants – Alexandru Claudiu Palade, Alexandru Moraru, Octavian Gheorghe and Andrei Bogdan Fagel -, prosecutors requested to the 1st District Court to decide the remanding for 30 days, which proposal was admitted by the judge of rights and freedom.

The Bucharest Court subsequently maintained the remanding for them.