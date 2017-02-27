Five Romanians injured in SE London’s Bellingham incident, four hospitalised, one critical

Five Romanian nationals were injured and rushed to the King’s College London and Royal London Hospital, following the incident in Bellingham, London, of whom one in critical condition, three stable, and one already checked out, after being given medical assistance, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informed Agerpres on Sunday night in a release.

According to the official information from the Romanian Consulate in London, whose representatives went to both the hospitals and the police, “the British authorities continue investigations to establish the circumstances of the incident.”

The MAE also says that Romania’s ambassador in London will be on Monday at the two hospital units to see the Romanian nationals.

“The diplomatic mission keeps up with the local authorities, with the hospital units as well as with the families of the Romanians involved, with a view to grant consular assistance,” the MAE release adds.

A man has been arrested on Sunday morning, after wounding five persons in southeastern London. He was taken into custody on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injuries by dangerous driving, the Police announced, according to DPA.

The Metropolitan Police informed that the vehicle driven by a man had hit several pedestrians before crushing into a wall in Bellingham area. Four men and a woman, aged from 25 to 46 y.o., have received medical care at the scene, before being rushed to the two hospitals.