“Fixeur” directed by Adrian Sitaru to have worldwide premiere at Toronto Festival

The newest film signed by Adrian Sitaru, titled “Fixeur”, will have the worldwide premiere on 9 September at the International Film Festival in Toronto, says a press release sent to Agerpres on Tuesday.

The screenplay of the movie is signed by Adrian and Claudia Sisteanu. The film will be projected in Contemporary World Cinema program, alongside other 34 productions, among which “Death in Sarajevo”, the film which earned Denis Tanovic this year the Berlinale Grand Jury Prize.

The world premiere will take place in the presence of Adrian Sitaru, actor Tudor Istodor, but also the producer Anamaria Antoci. Romanian Cultural Institute supported the presence of the entire team in Toronto.

“Fixeur” tells the story of Radu, an intern at the France Press Agency’s office in Bucharest, aspiring to become a reporter. The opportunity of making a story about an underage prostitute repatriated in France gives him the possibility to show off his skills. However, as he approaches his goal, Radu is starting to realize the passion he puts into his job is questionable, the release reads.

Part of the cast includes the following actors: Tudor Asron Istudor, Mehdi Nebbou, Nicolas Wanczycki, Diana Spatarescu, Andreea Vasile, Adrian Titieni, Cristian Ilinca.

“Fixeur” is a film about abuse and manipulation, but it can be more, a film about the duality of our value system. “Working at this film I realize how much I have been driven by the desire to achieve perfection, blinded by the perception which authorized me to put art before life, I sometimes abused actors and collaborators. To play with actors’ emotions for the sole purpose of obtaining authentic reactions during filming, to lie to your team in order to gain dramatic effects – these are all clear signs of manipulation”, said the director.

The film picture was signed by Adrian Silisteanu, the film editing by Mircea Olteanu, the sound by Ioan Filip and Dan-Stefan Rucareanu, screenplay – Gina Calin, costumes – Adina Bucur, producers – Anamaria Antoci and Adrian Silisteanu, co-producer – Jean des Forets.

” Fixeur” is a 4 Proof Film (Romania) production, in co-production with Petit Film (France), made with the support of the National Centre of Cinematography, the EU’s MEDIA Programme, Basse-Normandie Region, France’s National Center of Cinematography, the French Institute of Bucharest and HBO Romania.