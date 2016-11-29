Floreasca Hospital’s former manager Macovei, suspected of abuse of office

Former manager of the Floreasca Hospital of Bucharest Radu Macovei is suspected of abuse of office in a court case regarding irregularities at the hospital’s burn department, in which several of the hospital’s healthcare staff was summoned to the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) on Tuesday.

Lawyer Cristian Ene says the prosecutors informed Macovei that he was a suspect in a case of abuse of office.

The hospital’s former manager Radu Macovei arrived at the DNA office, with the same sources saying that also showing up was doctor Ioan Lascar.

The sources added that the healthcare staff was to be indicted by the prosecutors.

The Prosecution Service with the Bucharest District 1 Courthouse sent a case file to DNA this July comprising irregularities revealed by the control team of the health minister at the Floreasca burn department.

Initially, the prosecutors ordered this May the commencement of a criminal investigation in rem for abuse of office, but they declined their competence to the DNA.

The case was opened after the control team of the health minister, acting on a request from the Government, uncovered irregularities in the running of the serious burn ward at the Floreasca Emergency Hospital.

The Government said that following contradictory information provided by the management of the Floreasca Emergency Hospital at the behest of the control team of the prime minister, the control team of the health minister conducted an inspection at the hospital, April 26-29.

“The conclusions of the inspection show the ward for serious burn care at the (Floreasca) Emergency Clinical Hospital was not operational, despite previous statements by the hospital and official openings over the past months,” the Government said back then.