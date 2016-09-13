FlorideLux launches the autumn collection, expects sales of 50,000 euros

FlorideLux, one of the largest retailers of floral arrangements and online and offline gifts in Romania, launches the Autumn collection, which includes 21 floral arrangements. According to the estimates by the representatives of the flower shop, the new products introduced this season will boost the company sales by up to 50,000 euros.

For the creation of the autumn arrangements were used flowers such as dahlias, orange and black callas and brassica – plant known in popular terms as ornamental cabbage, vintage hydrangea, Bouvardia, miniroze, cappuccino roses, Echeveria, poppies or eremurus – flower known as the desert candle. The flowers delivered in white or black boxes will be highlighted so for the unconventional natural elements such as dried lotus, natural tree bark or twigs, but also leaves and silk and decorative fruits.

“All of these arrangements bring an interesting mix of textures, from soft to hard, from glossy to matt, from spiky to fine. The color palette is an abundant one, characteristic to this season, and the flower boxes are decorated with gold leaf. In the new collection there are 21 distinct arrangements, one for each day of autumn calendar, to the equinox, the moment that marks the beginning of astronomical autumn. And these flower boxes will be handled with white gloves, as for the production and for delivery, and the shipment will be made by an employee in a suit”, says Marius Dosinescu, CEO and founder of FlorideLux.

According to him, the Romanians are usually purchasing seasonal flowers, and autumn are sought, in particular, the dahlias and the chrysanthemums, in the colors of the season, or caramel, copper, gold, khaki, burgundy or vintage pastels.

Regarding the budget for the autumn arrangements, it will be around 350 lei, the new collection containing only medium-sized boxes with exclusive arrangements.

“Based on the success of the summer collection, and on the increased demand in the second half of the year, our estimates show that these arrangements will generate superior results compared to the same period last year. We expect that the entire season will have sales of about 50,000 euros for the autumn floral arrangements, while last year we got about 25,000 euros” , the CEO and founder of FlorideLux added.

The estimates show that 80% of the company’s total sales for autumn collection will be generated directly by the customers of the online flower shop, both in Bucharest and in the country, and the franchisees will receive approximately 20% of the projected volume for the entire season.