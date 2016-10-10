FlorideLux.ro: The province generates a third of the flower orders online

*Constanta, Prahova and Timis, the top counties with the most sold arrangements

According to FlorideLux, one of the largest retailers of floral arrangements and online and offline gifts in Romania, the people of the province generate more than a third of the online flower sales.

The most purchases, 55% of all the orders outside the capital, are in the Constanta, Prahova and Timis counties. Requests are also in the east and the center of the country, where FlorideLux wants to introduce the deliveries in the same day, with over 100 local florists integrated in the FlowersNET network.

From the beginning of the year, when FlorideLux launched FlowersNET – the dedicated network of the local florists – the group has attracted over 100 partners. Of the total deliveries at the network level, 75% were made in 5 counties, namely Constanta and Prahova, each with an accounting of 20% of purchases, Timis, 15%, and Arges and Neamt, each with 10% of the total of the flowers and gifts sold.

The group covers about 60% of the country with the same-day deliveries and wants to expand to other counties such as Iasi, Braila, Galati, Harghita, Suceava, Caras-Severin or Teleorman, who have several requests for deliveries of flowers and gifts but not FlorideLux franchises.

“We want to form a national network that would provide the same day delivery. By the end of the year we plan to attract over 100 local florists and we will not stop here. I made a bet with ourselves, to transform the profile industry and to help everyone in the country who are struggling to survive, and we are confident that together we will succeed’ , says Marius Dosinescu (photo), CEO and Founder FlorideLux.

According to FlorideLux data, if at European level the florists’ sales reach 150,000 euro per year, in Romania, they are five times smaller, in the province. In this context, FlowersNET can generate higher turnovers up to 20% for the enrolled members.

“Joining the network can bring hundreds of orders, of about 5,000 euro per year, and the numbers climb even more in the large cities. We estimate that through the FlowersNET sales will increase by 30% in 2017, as customers get used to the same-day deliveries in the province, including Sundays” , completes Marius Dosinescu.

According to him, the local florists orders are growing because more and more Romanians want deliveries in the same day. The target for the next two years is that 20% of the group revenue in the same-day delivery segment to come from FlowersNET, and the share orders in the province exceed 50% of the total.

The owners of classic flower shops, workshops, stalls, but also the florists or the freelancers florists with an individual enterprise can access the FlowersNET software to receive orders. Joining the network requires only a smartphone or a computer without any additional costs of enrollment.

Out of the value of the orders for local partners, there are deducted commissions of 30% – 40%, so that the value of flowers and gifts that they deliver in the same-day regimen is equivalent to the price of the florist. The delivery alerts reach them in real time, via email or SMS, and the shipping is made for a maximum radius of 20 km, between 9.00 – 18.00, 2 – 4 hours after placing the order.

“I am very pleased with the existing partnership. This step was expected and we are pleased that this came from FlorideLux.ro. The prices we receive for our products are profitable and what pleases me the most is the seriousness and the training of all the employees. The operators are well trained and we work together without problems. An additional point are the unique products and very different from those that the competitors have in the market. It is a good initiative and we hope for successful collaboration and longstanding”, says Arsene Cristian, the Florist Manager of Adalexa in Curtea de Arges, one of the partners in the network.

“The relationship between us and those from FlorideLux.ro, through the FlowersNET network, is one of collegiality, a successful partnership. I am very pleased for this collaboration and it is a daily challenge for us. The products are special and I enjoy each one of them, because I manage to realize new and beautiful products “, also completes Lavinia Ciomu, the Manager of the Doina Flowers Florist of Constanta.

The FlorideLux flower shops, with an experience of over 13 years on the Romanian market, offer products and quality services as well as bouquets and floral arrangements, gift baskets, funeral flowers arrangements, business gifts, floral-scale concepts, professional design for Christmas and other important events, with delivery anywhere in Romania. Since July 2013, FlorideLux group has expanded globally, through the 1800Flowers.com membership and joining the largest network of florists worldwide, Bloomnet, which allows the rapid delivery of bouquets worldwide. The first FlorideLux franchises have been opened in Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj.