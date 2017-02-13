FM Logistic innovates in the field of solutions for the e-commerce

Given the scale of the online commerce in the early 21st century, the consumers’ demands have become increasingly diversified. According to a recent study *, 45% of the online retailers said that preparing an order lasts more than 4 hours, while 58% of the buyers want their delivery of the online order in the same day.

To optimize the preparation of the online orders from the storage spaces, FM Logistic together with its partner Balea, a specialist in logistics solutions, have developed an innovative solution dedicated to the online commerce: e-Shopeur, FM Logistic has recently announced.

E-Shopeur is a trolley designed to facilitate the preparation of the online orders.

* The Temando questionnaire- June 2016 – The Evaluation of the deliveries in the online trading in 2016

A new generation of preparing the orders online

The E-Shopeur solution saves time, is quick and reactive, having a triple-control function: scanner / manual sensor / weighting system.

It allows the simultaneous preparation of 48 orders, benefiting from a weighting system integrated at every level of the trolley. The IT system from the board guarantees the traceability of the picking activity.

E-Shopeur exempts the operators from the verification task of the orders, this being done in real time, enabling the detection of possible errors and having a high rate of accuracy. It is easy to handle thanks to its independent wheels and can be manipulated with one hand.

The logistics operations from the warehouse must be done very quickly, and this system saves 2 hours per day, thus resulting an optimized productivity.

Precision and intuition to work

E-Shopeur is easy to use and ergonomic. There are five operational steps:

– The Identification of the article and its location;

– The number of items that must be collected is shown on the touch screen fixed to the trolley;

– The operator puts the products in the compartment indicated by a bright display;

– The Illuminated signs attest that the item is placed in the right place;

– The scale onboard checks the weight of the orders and validates them.

Following the test period that was successfully completed, the solution was initially implemented within the FM Logistic Château-Thierry platform, in October 2016 and then in other locations in France, Poland and Russia.

„In 2017 we intend to implement the e-Shopeur solution especially for the customers in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sector and in the online trade, for textiles and accessories,” the FM Logistic has recently announced in a press release.

About FM Logistic

FM Logistic, a family business founded in 1967 in the Lorraine region of France, is one of the major international players that provide logistics solutions for optimizing the operations in the global chain of sourcing, from storage and distribution to co-packing and Supply Chain Management.

FM Logistic operates in six main sectors- food, retail, the household goods industry and personal care, cosmetic / luxury products, pharmaceutical, industrial and electronic products. FM Logistic is present in Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Latin America, has 21,800 employees and a turnover of 1.034 billion euros registered on 31 March 2016 (an increase of 2.9% over the previous fiscal year) .

Apart the geographic expansion, the FM Logistic development plan is based on innovation, this target being achieved in accordance with the environmental protection. FM Logistic is one of the companies that have implemented the pooling solution and whose results have been recognized, bringing numerous awards over the years. Since 2014, FM Logistic joined The Green Freight Europe independent program (GFE) whose objective is protecting the environment by improving the performance of the road transport in Europe. This project is a part of the FM Logistic sustainability strategy.

In 2015, FM Logistic has developed The CityLogin solution – an ecological distribution solution in the inner cities in line with the demands of sustainability at European level.