Fondul Proprietatea records 570.7 mln lei net profit, January-September 2016

Fondul Proprietatea (FP) recorded a 570.7 million lei net profit in the first months of 2016, up from losses of 432.4 million lei in the same period of 2015, show data disclosed by FP to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Tuesday.

As for the global outcome, it reached 417 million lei at 30 September 2016.

“Gross dividend income for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2016 included the dividend income earned from the Fund’s portfolio companies, mainly from Hidroelectrica SA (RON 134.6 million), Electrica Distributie Transilvania Nord SA (RON 28.0 million), CN Aeroporturi Bucuresti SA (RON 27.4 million), Electrica Distributie Muntenia Nord SA (RON 26.9 million), Electrica Distributie Transilvania Sud SA (RON 26.3 million) and Electrica Furnizare SA (RON 24.5 million). The decrease compared to the first nine months of 2015 was mainly due to the decision of OMV Petrom SA not to distribute dividends in 2016, which was partially offset by the higher dividends received from other portfolio companies,” says the FP quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.