Food goes out in the street at Bucharest Street Food Festival

Today will start the first edition of Bucharest Street Food Festival. There will be four days seasoned with an impressive diversity of dishes, live concerts with Romanian and international artists, parties, activities and surprises, according to organizers.

People from Bucharest and not only them, are expected from September 8 to 11 to come on the main lane in front of the Romexpo central pavilion. The festival will gather more than 60 vendors with food trucks, vans, caravans and stands, with dishes from over 10 international cuisines, including less known, surprising products, which are for the first time on the Romanian market and are part of a real gastronomic tour. The list of beverages seasoned to these culinary delights is complemented by selected drinks and more than 35 types of Romanian and international craft beer.

The concept of the festival on the daytime, complemented by the night market, the vendors and the diversity of the culinary and musical options, fashion capsule collections and a special space for the four-legged family members, make Bucharest Street Food Festival to be a complex event, for all tastes.

More than 20 Romanian and foreign artists will climb on stage, the musical styles being satisfactory even for the most demanding preferences. Each of the four days of festival will bring a different vibe, matched with musical styles seasoned by bands and DJs that are well-known to the public. For a unique Romanian experience, “picked up from the neighborhood”, the musical menu will include live concerts held by Subcarpati, Fratii Grime, Argatu, Cred ca sunt extraterestru, Fantome, Șuie Paparude, Coma, Golan and Timpuri Noi, along with international names like Nouvelle Vague, Dub Pistols, Jaya The Cat, Ziggi Recado, Audio Bullys and others.

The access to the festival is free until 16:00. After that hour, those who want to visit the festival must have daily tickets or four-day subscriptions.

The first 1,000 fans will benefit from a subscription including for free also a CD limited edition signed by Subcarpati, containing their last album “Statele unite ale Balcanilor” (“United States of Balkans”).