Fool Moon Live – An electrifying weekend at Roman Arenas

DJ Bully and Alt Om will animate the ambiance at the platters on Friday and Saturday, at Full Moon Live, on the Roman Arenas’ stage. Every evening, party will last until 1.00 am. The Arenas’ gates will open daily at 5.30 pm, both on September 16 and 17.

Bully is one of the Romanian DJs who have created a link between the underground and mainstream movements. Since the beginning of the 2000s, he started to conquer the dance floors of the clubs in major Romanian cities with his unique style. He likes to experiment with music, combining songs having different styles: from funky breaks & oldschool hiphop, to the exciting breakbeat and drum’n bass rhythms. Over the time, he had the opportunity to share the stage with international artists like Adam Freeland, Qbert, Deekline, Freestylers, Patrice, Dreadzone, Ahndy Smith, Ollie Teeba (Herbaliser), Dj MK (Roots Manuva), General Levy, Killa Kella, JFB (UK DMC Champion 07), Ed 209, Kid Fresh & Rak, J-Bass, Joe Le Groove, DjAZ, Africa Islam, JourneyMan, Psychofreud, Subfocus, Technical Itch, Dj Ink, Temper D, Darko Stepic, C4C and many others.

Alt Om (Another Man) officially debuted in May, 2011 at Baraka, in Bucharest, subsequently becoming the resident of Baraka, which is the place where experiments with downtempo, chill, nu wave, trip hop, chillstep, to which he gradually added nu funk, breakbeat, drum’n’bass and dubstep. He shortly remarked by sharing the stage with various artists from the country and abroad, like Featurecast, Stickybuds, Kraftykuts, Atomic Hoologan, Jon Kennedy, Borrowed Identity, The C90’s, Guts, Zaed Bias or Delano Smith.

One-day tickets can be purchased for RON 129 (Regular) or for RON 149 (Golden Ring – only for September 16). Regular subscriptions (2 day pass) are available for RON 199. In the day of the show, at the entrance, you can buy exclusively one-day tickets for RON 150 (Regular) or RON 190 (Golden Ring – only for September 16). Tickets and subscriptions are also available online at www.eventim.ro or through the Eventim network (Orange, Germanos, Vodafone and Domo stores, Humanitas and Carturesti bookstores, Carrefour hypermarkets and OMV gas stations). Tickets can also be purchased in two monthly installments, only by CardAvantaj, at the Eventim headquarters located at 6 I.C. Bratianu Blvd.