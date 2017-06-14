For the first time, an international business forum has been organized in the Republic of Moldova, in Balti

For the first time, an international business forum has recently been held in the Republic of Moldova, in Balti, being attended by almost 300 entrepreneurs. Representatives of the Romanian business community have been also invited, along with those in other countries, including Italy.

From June 7 to 9, the most important event in the northern side of the country – the International Business Forum, took place for the first time in Balti, Republic of Moldova; its theme was “Investments and Cooperation Opportunities”. The event was organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Moldova, with the support of the Enterprise Europe Network, the central and local public authorities and international representatives, public institutions and business supporting organizations. Representatives of the Romanian business community, as well as from other countries, including Italy, have been invited to attend this event. They are Aurelian Gogulescu, the President of the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who is also a member of the leadership of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Calogero Campisi, the President of the Confeuropa Imprese Association, whose purpose is, among others, to represent and protect the moral and economic interests of the companies in Italy and abroad. Organizing the event in Balti aimed to promote the image of the Republic of Moldova on the international stage, and the local economy as an attractive place for the business development and for investments. Besides, Sergiu Harea, the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Moldova, who was present at the event’s opening, mentioned that every country’s economic evolution depends in a large extend on the regional development, which aims to intensify and diversify the economic activities and to stimulate investments in the private sector.

“The event held in Balti aimed to support the consolidation and improvement of the economic relationships between the Moldovan companies and their potential partners from Romania, Ukraine, Russian Federation, Latvia, Italy, Turkey, the CEFTA member states, China, etc., as a result of their increasing competitiveness, by creating a platform for discussion and presentation of the investment opportunities in the northern region of the Republic of Moldova”, stated the President of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Moldova.

In the speech held at the forum, President of Prahova Chamber of Commerce and industry, Aurelian Gogulescu, mentioned the important prerequisites on which the sustainable and extremely active relationship between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, respectively between Prahova and the Republic of Moldova, rely. In this context, he also mentioned which are the most recent important events in which the Prahovan and Moldovan Chambers of Commerce and Industry have been involved – the Exhibition “Made in the Republic of Moldova” held in Chisinau, at the beginning of February 2017, and the Sale Fair “made in the Republic of Moldova” held in Prahova, Ploiesti, at the end of this April; he also presented data related to attracting and developing investments in the two countries, together with the areas having a good potential for the development of the economic cooperation.

The Trade Counselor of the European Union Delegation to Moldova, Vasile Plamadeala, stated that in the context of the bilateral relations between the Republic of Moldova and the European Union, especially the commercial ones, there was and there is a positive evolution. Specifically, he mentioned that one of the factors contributing to the increase of the trade balance is the “Free Trade Agreement” signed between the Republic of Moldova and the EU. Thus, 65% of Moldova’s total exports go to the European Union states, Vasile Plamadeala, specifying that 15% of all products for export belong to the automotive industry, wiring, etc., i.e. relatively new products on the Moldovan market.

Last but not least, the President of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Moldova, Sergiu Harea, also said that the International Business Forum on “Investments and Cooperation Opportunities”, organized in Balti, was designed for entrepreneurs who are both experienced and beginners, looking for new trends or effective business strategies to attract investment and create business partnerships. The event was attended by representatives of over 70 companies from Italy, Romania, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and more than 200 Moldovan companies, representing various sectors such as agriculture, agro-food industry, information technologies and communication, textiles, constructions, renewable energy, automotive, creative industries, etc. The Forum also hosted an extensive business program, where topical subjects for investors have been discussed, with the opportunities for investment in the northern region of the Republic of Moldova, the event being concluded with B2B meetings between representatives of the local and foreign business environment.