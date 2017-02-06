Foreign Affairs Minister’s visit to NATO, postponed

The meeting between the Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu and the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg was postponed, announced the North-Atlantic Alliance in a press release sent to Agerpres on Monday.

NATO announces the meeting will be rescheduled at a date to be subsequently announced.

The Alliance release does not state the reason for the deferral.

The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs is in Brussels, where he participates in the reunion of the European Union’s Council of Foreign Affairs.