Foreign Affairs Ministry: Death toll of Romanians killed in Italy earthquake rises to ten

Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) has confirmed the death of another two Romanian nationals in the earthquake that hit Italy, extending condolences to the bereaved families.

Thus, the death toll of the Romanians killed in the tragedy that hit Italy on August 24 rose to ten.

The ministry adds that the missing Romanian citizens, following the earthquake in the peninsula is currently 16.

“The complex checking are covered by the mobile consular teams, based on both the information received from the Italian authorities and the families of the missing ones,” says the MAE.

The affected Romanians can request consular assistance by dialling: (0039) 06 835 233 58, (0039) 06 835 233 56 for the Romanian Embassy; and (0039) 051 5872120, (0039) 051 5872209 for the Consular Office in Bologna; calls will be redirected to the Call and Support Centre for Romanian Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken by call centre operators around the clock.

